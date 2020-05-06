All49ers
The Three Biggest Strengths of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Grant Cohn

Jimmy Garoppolo just finished his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback. He’s a work in progress at this stage of his career. Here are his three biggest strengths.

1. Play fakes.

Play fakes are an underrated skill for a quarterback, especially a quarterback on a run-first team like the 49ers. Almost everything in Kyle Shanahan’s offense revolves around the run or play action. Which means the quarterback must carry out precise, convincing play fakes to keep the defense guessing.

Nobody carries out better play fakes than Garoppolo. He is the best run-faker in the NFL. He turns his entire back to the defense, extends the ball to the running back, holds the ball out there so the defense can get a good at it, then pulls it away from the running back at the last second.

This subtle maneuver makes the linebackers think a run is coming, so they sprint toward the line of scrimmage and vacate the zones they were supposed to cover. Then Garoppolo throws over the helpless linebackers’ heads to wide-open receivers, so the pass seems easy, like anyone could make it. But it’s easy only because Garoppolo made it easy with his perfect fun fake.

2. Quick release.

The release is what most people think about when Garoppolo comes to mind. The lightning-quick, Kurt-Warner-esque release. It’s so fast, it’s hard to see.

Garoppolo stands calmly in the pocket. Then, when he finds an open receiver, he whips the ball out of his hand in a flash. No windup. No extra motion.

Garoppolo’s quick release helps him most on third downs and in the red zone, when the passing windows are smallest. Because he can get rid of the ball a split second before the defense realizes what has happened.

3. Off-platform throws.

Lots of quarterbacks pass well when they can set their feet and step into the throw. Not as many quarterbacks pass well when they have to move and throw from awkward positions.

Garoppolo specializes at throwing from awkward positions. Football coaches call these “off-platform throws.” Meaning not the way they teach kids to throw at passing clinics.

Professional quarterbacks use off-platform throws when they’re under pressure. And one of the most admirable things about Garoppolo is his toughness under pressure, and unwillingness to quit on a play. He’s not content to throw the ball out of bounds, like Alex Smith was. Garoppolo wants to extend the play and scramble and complete the pass. He isn’t fast or mobile, but he’s an athlete, and he can make difficult throws rolling right or left or even backing up.

Garoppolo is a highly coordinated, graceful quarterback.

