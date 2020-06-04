The 49ers' Top 10 Players: Part 1

The 49ers have such a good roster, the 11th-best player on it probably would rank top five on most teams. No exaggeration. The Niners have at least 11 Pro Bowl caliber players heading into 2020, Maybe more.

Let’s rank the 49ers’ top 10 players from 10 to 1. Today, in Part 1, we’ll rank no. 10 to no. 6. In Part 2, we’ll rank no. 5 to no. 1.

Honorable mention: Dee Ford.

Last season, Ford recorded 6.5 sacks despite playing just 22 percent of the 49ers defensive snaps. He was incredibly efficient and effective when he was on the field -- his speed and quickness off the edge complemented the 49ers’ power rushers perfectly.

But Ford wasn’t on the field much. In 2018 when he was on the Chiefs, he played 87 percent of their defensive snaps. But now he has an arthritic knee, so he has become a part-time player for the 49ers who comes off the bench. Meaning he probably won’t play more than 500 defensive snaps in a season ever again during his career. So even though he brings value to the 49ers, he doesn’t play enough to crack their top 10.

10. Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel struggled early last season, as most rookie wide receivers do when they play for Kyle Shanahan. Samuel dropped passes and didn’t contribute much the first couple months -- he was still learning the offense and thinking on the field rather than reacting.

But something clicked for him the final 11 weeks of the season including the playoffs. In those games, Samuel became an offensive weapon -- not just a wide receiver. He also played some running back. And he averaged a whopping 84.2 yards from scrimmage per game during that stretch.

If Samuel continues to average 84 yards from scrimmage per game in 2020, he will gain 1,347 all-purpose yards. That’s George-Kittle territory. Samuel could climb this list in a hurry.

9. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Technically, Garoppolo is the second-most accurate quarterback of all time.

He hasn’t started enough games to officially qualify for the all-time list, but his career completion percentage -- 67.5 -- ranks only slightly below the all-time leader, Drew Brees, whose career completion percentage is 67.6.

Garoppolo has an extremely quick release, like Brees. They both specialize at throwing short and medium-length passes.

But Garoppolo still lacks experience. About once every game, he makes a decision that makes you scratch your head. He commits too many turnovers for a quarterback who hands off so much. He still has room to improve.

8. Cornerback Richard Sherman

Sherman still is the best zone-coverage cornerback in the NFL, and the 49ers mostly play zone. So most of the time, he’s one of the most important players on the 49ers. When they play zone coverage, opposing quarterbacks rarely throw at Sherman because he reads offenses plays so well. He knows what’s coming.

When the 49ers play man-to-man coverage, quarterbacks target Sherman more frequently and he sometimes gives up long catches -- he gave up two long ones in the playoffs. So he’s not perfect. And he may have started to decline. But he’s still one of the 49ers’ best players.

7. Defensive End Arik Armstead.

Armstead was a monster in every way last season. He recorded 10 sacks -- tops on the 49ers -- and routinely made second- and third-effort plays. Meaning he didn’t just give up after his initial pass-rush move. He strung together multiple moves and played as hard as anyone.

Armstead wanted a fat, new contract and got it.

Now he needs to show he will continue to play hard even after his big pay day. Needs to show he wasn’t a one-year wonder who benefitted from the double-teams DeForest Buckner drew. Opposing offenses will pay Armstead much more attention in 2020 than they did in 2019, and he knows it. He still has the tools to be a dominant player, but his numbers might drop next season even if he plays as hard as he can.

6. Middle Linebacker Fred Warner.

Arguably the best young linebacker in the NFL, and he still can’t crack the 49ers’ top five yet. What a team.

Warner entered the NFL in 2018 as a skinny guy who played outside linebacker at BYU. When he tackled NFL players his rookie season, they often knocked him back and took him for a ride.

But Warner transformed his body in 2019. Became much stronger. Recorded 118 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. And became one of the leaders on the defense.

Now he’s THE leader, because the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts. And Warner will be a fantastic leader for the 49ers for the next 10 years.

Unless they trade him.

Just kidding.

Mostly.