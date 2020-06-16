All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

The Unheralded Hero of the 49ers Defense

Grant Cohn

Last week on The Cohn Zohn podcast, my dad asked me who the unheralded hero of the 49ers' offense is. I said Kyle Juszczyk, because he unlocks of Kyle Shanahan's creativity. Allows Shanahan to express all his great ideas.

His question got me thinking: Who's the unheralded hero of the 49ers defense?

He has to have a Juszczyk-life effect on the defense, meaning he has to unlock all of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's ingenuity. 

And that player is K'Waun Williams, the nickelback. And before explain why, let me tell you about Saleh.

Saleh is a chess player. Last year, I asked him to name his favorite chess piece. I expected him to say the queen or the bishop -- one of the valuable pieces. But he said the pawn, because if you use pawns correctly, they can be "menacing." I remember Saleh used the word "menacing."

Saleh has a similar philosophy as a defensive coordinator. He doesn't just feature the queen, or his best player. Saleh is an egalitarian defensive coordinator -- he takes turns featuring all his players. They share stats and production almost equally.

But when you think of the "menacing pawn" in particular, which Saleh referred to, that's Williams. He's not flashy -- he doesn't cover man to man often or break up lots of passes. But he's a terrific tackler, and he frequently forces fumbles -- he forced four last season during the regular season, tops on the 49ers. More than Nick Bosa or Fred Warner or Arik Armstead. And then in the playoffs, Williams forced another fumble. Slapped the ball out of Aaron Rodgers' hands.

Williams also is a great blitzer. He's Saleh's secret weapon. Saleh knows the offense is focused on blocking the 49ers' defensive linemen -- Bosa, Armstead, Dee Ford. So Saleh often will use one as a decoy -- usually Ford -- drop him into coverage, and blitz Williams. Because everyone expects Ford to rush the quarterback. No one expects Williams to rush. He catches offenses by surprise. Then he forces fumbles, and win games. And yet, few people outside the Bay Area know who he is.

Williams is so under the radar, I don't even know what his voice sounds like, and I've covered him since 2017. Us beat writers always forget to interview him. He's not a starter, technically. And he's short -- 5'9" -- so he blends in. And he's not a big self-promoter. The media usually interviews Jimmie Ward or Richard Sherman, when Williams really is the best player in the 49ers' secondary.

Williams deserves more ink and face time. In honor of him, here are his best plays from 2019. 

Enjoy.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the 49ers Could Trade for Aaron Rodgers in 2021

The Packers could make Aaron Rodgers available for trade in 2021, and the 49ers could be interested.

Grant Cohn

by

TommyKnockers

Why the 49ers Haven't Extended John Lynch's Contract

The 49ers extended head coach Kyle Shanahan's contract, but not general manager John Lynch's contract. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

The Strengths and Weaknesses of Brandon Aiyuk

Here are the strengths and weaknesses of 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

49ers Give Kyle Shanahan New Six-Year Contract Through 2025

The 49ers gave head coach Kyle Shanahan a new six-year contract that will keep him in San Francisco through 2025.

Grant Cohn

Why 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Will Have Slow Start in 2020

Here's why 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will have a slow start in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

15 49ers Who Could Leave After 2020: Part 3

15 prominent people on the San Francisco 49ers could leave the organization in 2021. Here are the final five.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

The Mt. Rushmore of NFL Defensive Coaches

These are the four most innovative, influential defensive coaches ever.

Grant Cohn

by

KT49er

The 49ers All-Decade Defense

These are the 49ers' best defensive players of the past 10 years.

Nick_Newman

Is Kendrick Bourne a Sleeper in Fantasy Football?

49ers wide-receiver is one of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite targets. Does that make Bourne fantasy-football sleeper?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

15 49ers Who Could Leave After 2020: Part 2

15 prominent people on the San Francisco 49ers could leave the organization in 2021. Here are the second five.

Grant Cohn

by

Dirtysouthmaui