The Worst Contract on the 49ers Payroll

The 49ers generally don't hand out bad contracts.

For years, Executive Vice President Paraag Marathe has crafted team-friendly contracts and saved ownership lots and lots of money.

But sometimes, head coach Kyle Shanahan seems dead set on signing particular players regardless of the price. And in those cases, the 49ers have given out some terrible contracts. Jerick McKinnon, Kwon Alexander and Dee Ford come to mind.

So what's the worst contract currently on the books?

Arik Armstead's deal is pretty rough, considering he's a mere run defender/complimentary pass rusher who will start earning quarterback money ($20-plus million per season) in 2022, and the 49ers can't realistically cut him until 2024.

Then there's Kyle Juszczyk's contract, which the 49ers never have been able to justify, because they hardly use him. And he'll turn 30 this offseason. And he's signed until he's 35. And they can't realistically cut him until 2024.

Not good.

But Trent Williams' contract is much, much worse.

Sure, he's an excellent player. But he'll turn 33 this offseason, the 49ers are paying him like he's a franchise quarterback (more than $20 million per season), and yet they don't have an actual franchise quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is a mere placeholder who can't stay healthy.

The 49ers aren't really contenders until they get a franchise quarterback. So what's the point of spending all this money on a left tackle who will be 33 next season?

If the 49ers had a terrific, cheap quarterback on a rookie deal, then spending ton of money on Williams would make sense. But they don't have one.

And until they get one, Williams' contract will be far the worst deal on the 49ers payroll.