Three Reasons Why the 49ers Might Miss the Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the only teams heading into the 2021 season with the potential to both play in the Super Bowl or miss the playoffs.

In my most recent article, I laid out the top three reasons why the 49ers could make a Super Bowl run, but they are just as likely to miss the playoffs. The 49ers are one of the most talented rosters in the NFL on paper, however all that talent has resulted in a losing record in three of the four previous seasons. The conundrum that makes them so fascinating is the lone winning season in the Shanahan era resulted in a Super Bowl appearance. Although the 49ers roster is not void of talent, here’s the top three reasons why the 49ers can miss the playoffs in 2021.

3. The 49ers lack depth in critical positions.

The 49ers rebuilt their starting offensive line this offseason and it should be an upgrade over last season, however many questions remain. The starting lineup will include aging center Alex Mack who will be 350years old at the start of the season, unproven rookie right guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Mike McGlinchey who is coming off arguably the worst season of his career. With the injury to Justin Skule in OTAs, the depth behind the starters is nonexistent. Aside from rookie Jaylon Moore who has potential, none of the other current reserves on the roster has proven to be a capable replacement.

First year secondary coach Cory Undlin will be challenged by having minimal options available to him at cornerback behind oft-injured starter Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. Their key reserves at the position will include a pair of rookies in Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir who were third- and fifth-round picks respectively but were not considered part of the top tier rookies at the position in the draft. This is concerning considering the slew of talent at WR in the NFC West is among the top in the NFL.

2. First year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

First year defensive coordinators tend to struggle in the NFL as was the case with Ryans’ predecessor Robert Saleh. In fact, since 2000 no first- or second-year defensive coordinator has led a defensive unit that has ranked in the top half of the NFL. A bright spot for the 49ers is that they are returning 10 starters from last year’s seventh-ranked defense including superstar Nick Bosa, but will be without the aforementioned

Ryans’ coaching experience is also limited to only the three years he’s been a part of the 49ers coaching staff after his lengthy and productive playing career. All reports out of the Bay Area have been positive on Ryans’ readiness for the position, including All Pro Fred Warner’s claim that he will be a future head coach, but time will tell.

1. Uncertainty at quarterback.

Many have claimed the 49ers quarterback position is a strength going into the 2021 season but let me tell you why that’s wrong. Presumptive starter Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off a disastrous season in which he only played in six games with a .500 record. In those games he was unimpressive throwing 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions and failed to recover the form he showed in 2019. A recent interview of head coach Kyle Shanahan has further complicated issues where he openly shared his desire to acquire Matthew Stanford. This has to have an effect on the psyche of Garoppolo heading into training camp if he even decides to show up -- he is human, after all.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance was drafted No. 3 to improve the position and drive competition. While the future is bright for Lance, the present is a question mark. Lance had a tremendous collegiate career winning a National Championship with North Dakota State while winning the Walter Payton Award presented to the most outstanding offensive player in Division 1 FCS. However, Trey Lance started only 17 games in lower level college football and while he was impressive, he faced lower competition which will definitely slow the learning curve into the NFL. Trey Lance also only played just one game in the 2020 due to the pandemic delayed season and his eventual opt out to prepare for the draft.

Given the recent inactivity of both quarterbacks, how ready will they be to open the season? Whatever the case may be, internal turmoil appears to be part of the 49ers season.

It’s shaping up to be an interesting and fun season to watch in 2021 with the 49ers potential to boom or bust. Will they prove to show last season was an aberration or will the 49ers show that three of the last four seasons were the norm and their level of talent may be overrated?

Stay tuned.