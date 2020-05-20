All49ers
Three Reasons Why Travis Benjamin Will Make the 49ers Final Roster

Nicholas Cothrel

The last three years, the 49ers have drafted three wide receivers inside the first two rounds — declaring a true emphasis to elevate their pass-catching core.  

Heading into training camp, the 49ers will have a surplus of wide-receiver options pleading their case to make the team. However, there are only two true roster locks, with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk holding down the fort at the top of the depth chart.

30-year-old Travis Benjamin will enter camp having to earn himself a spot in 2020, and there are several reasons to be optimistic about his chances. Here are three reasons why he's an adequate candidate to make the final roster.

1. His best trait fits the 49ers needs

Benjamin has one apparent skill that shines the brightest, and that's his dynamic speed. Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, who does a variety of things in his sophisticated offense, Benjamin would solidify Shanahan's deep threat based on prior experience stretching the field. 

Partly due to age, Benjamin doesn't have the burners he once did coming out of the University of Miami, when he recorded a 40-yard dash of 4.36 seconds. Nonetheless, his calling card still remains the same, and that's his proficient vertical ability.

2. Veteran presence 

Benjamin provides a veteran in the room, which the 49ers' core group of wide receivers currently lacks. Outside of Trent Taylor, who's still unproven and isn't a sure thing to make the team, the 49ers don't have a wide receiver over 24-years-old who was on the team last year, or is likely to make the squad this year.

Benjamin enters his ninth season in the NFL after stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. He never has been a No. 1 option within an offense, nor will he be one in San Francisco, but Benjamin will provide depth at the position as someone who has tons of experience under his belt.

Given the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, having someone of Benjamin's caliber for the young pass-catchers to lean on could provide a crucial element heading into the 2020 season.

3. Friendly contract

At one point in time, the 49ers were battling finances against the salary cap, but since Joe Staley retired, they've received more flexibility. 

Benjamin and the 49ers agreed to a one-year, $1.05 million contract, according to Over the Cap. His low price tag could be the difference between keeping or cutting him, as his contract should benefit him to make the team. A small cap figure to go along with a speedy wideout and veteran presence in the locker room could go a long way with several other youngsters still carving out their roles on the team. 

