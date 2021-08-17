Trent Williams Injures Right Leg on Day 14 of Training Camp

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 14 of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Here's who stood out on Day 14 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, this was a short practice, and the third-stringers didn't even play, because they played so much two days ago in the preseason opener.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Left tackle Trent Williams.

I'm starting with the not so good today because it's an injury to a crucial player. Williams left practice favoring what appeared to be his right knee. After practice, Kyle Shanahan said Williams is getting the injury checked, and it could be his knee or his hip. No word yet on the severity, but Shanahan said he's not overly concerned. Stay tuned.

2. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Missed practice with a shoulder injury he suffered last week. Shanahan described his injury status as week to week, which isn't good. What an awful offseason for Kinlaw, who needed a terrific offseason to jumpstart his career.

3. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Missed practice because his surgically-repaired knee was bothering him. What else is new? Can the 49ers give a roster spot to someone who's healthy at best one day a week?

4. Wide receiver Richie James Jr.

Got three passes thrown to him and caught none of them. One was intercepted, and one was knocked down. James is having the worst training camp I've seen from a 49ers wide receiver since Dante Pettis in 2019. The 49ers need to cut him.

THE GOOD

1. Defensive end Samson Ebukam.

Returned to practice after missing the past two weeks with a knee injury and recorded a sack during team drills.

2. Cornerback Jason Verrett.

Broke up a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo during team drills.

3. Safety Jimmie Ward.

Broke up a pass from Garoppolo during team drills.

4. Safety Tavon Wilson.

Broke up a pass from Garoppolo during team drills.

5. Linebacker Fred Warner.

Intercepted a pass from Garoppolo during team drills. Garoppolo must have felt generous today.

6. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Intercepted an overthrown pass from Trey Lance during team drills. Lance must have felt generous, too.

7. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

Played with the starters and caught two passes from Garoppolo -- a 21-yarder on a comeback route, and 10-yarder on 3rd and 9. Sherfield is in phenomenal shape and he's having a lights-out camp. He will play a key role in the offense this season.

8. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Played with the starters and caught two passes from Garoppolo -- a touchdown from 11 yards out, and a 15-yarder on 3rd and 5. Sanu and Sherfield are quality backups. The 49ers have solid depth at wide receiver.

9. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Still hasn't participated in any team drills this offseason, but Shanahan said he will next week when the media isn't around. How convenient.