Trey Lance Receives Praise From the Texans Following 49ers Win

Trey Lance had a decent game against the Texans.

It wasn't anything special, but that was never the expectation going into it. He just needed to show some growth and positive play. The first half was rough for Lance, but he ended up settling down and playing well in the second half.

There was a lot to like from Lance's performance and a lot to still work on. The future looks bright with Lance and the 49ers following his first career win in his second start. It is something that even the players on the Texans took notice of.

Lance received some praise from the Texans following the 49ers' win.

Garnering praise from teammates and coaches is customary. What isn't too common is receiving weighted praise from players and coaches outside of the team. It started with cornerback Desmond King who had the grandest praise of Lance when he was asked what thought of his performance.

“In the second half he showed some resiliency coming back in the second half and taking care of the ball and making the right choices and decisions out there at quarterback. He has really great potential and just looking forward to what he has coming for the next years.”

Resiliency is something that gets overlooked for a young quarterback. Lance threw a bad interception, but never wavered after that. He didn't get low and start playing worse. That was by far his worst mistake of the game. He learned from it and ultimately took great care of the football after that. It says a lot about the player that he is and the team around him that he can freeflow like that.

The praise didn't stop with King. Defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins also chimed in on what he saw out of Lance.

“He is a fast guy. He is a little taller and heavier than I thought when we were taking him down, but he is not afraid to take a hit. He is not afraid to fight for that extra effort. He had some good progress out there today."

"Resiliency" and "not afraid" are solid reviews from an opponent's perspective of Lance. This is exactly what the 49ers need out of him. He cannot be afraid and weak minded. Lane is on the right track, but perhaps he should start to learn to slide because he is not going to be trucking and outrunning defenders like he did in college.

Lastly, Texans head coach David Culley gave his thoughts, which was the most sobering coach talk you'll hear from an opponent.

“He played well enough for them to win today. He gave us a chance by giving us that one pick. The thing about him is that he’s very mobile and keeps plays alive. He ended up making some throws outside the pocket that kept some drives alive. He played well today.”

Ultimately, Lance picked it up in the second half from not being afraid and strong minded. His performance to start taking chances with his arm and not getting low factored into the 49ers' win over the Texans.