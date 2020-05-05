All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Two Areas of Concern that could Hinder the 49ers' Success In 2020

Nick_Newman

Unfortunately for the 49ers, there are reasons to believe the pass rush will take a step back in 2020. Subsequently, the secondary will follow suit.

Does replacing the consistent interior pass rushing of DeForest Buckner for the unknown Javon Kinlaw have something to do with it? Sort of. But the larger issue lies behind Dee Ford.

The 49ers are up against something I call the Dee Ford effect. Ford is the only pure speed rusher on the team, and it just so happens his speed completely rounds out the defense.

Let’s examine the 49ers splits with and without Dee Ford (playoffs included):

  • With Ford-13 games / Without Ford-6 games (playing four or zero snaps).
  • Points Per Game Allowed: 16.6 (with) / 25.8 (without)
    • Differential: 9.2 less points given up with Ford
  • Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 162.7 (with) / 213.6 (without)
    • 50.9 less passing yards allowed per game with Ford
  • Sacks Per Game: 4 (with) / 1.5 (without)
    • 2.5 more sacks a game with Ford.
  • Nick Bosa: 11 Sacks (with Ford) / 2 sacks (without Ford)
    • 9 more sacks in total with Ford in uniform.

Ford clearly makes the 49ers defense far better with him on the field. I believe it is because Ford brings the element of speed, which no other 49er pass rusher can really match.

Now, if the 49ers are without Ford this upcoming season more than they were without him in 2019, then the defense will put up similar numbers to the “without Ford” splits listed above. This seems a likely scenario given Ford’s knee tendinitis and hamstring-injury history.

Putting up those kinds of “without Ford” numbers on defense will not help the 49ers championship chances whatsoever.

There is no depth at the speed rushing position, which is very worrisome. It is clear that Ford’s speed is the difference. The speed Ford possesses makes life easier for Nick Bosa, all the other pass rushers and the entire secondary.

It is a huge gamble not to have a speed rusher behind Ford. However, there is one on the market. 

Enter Markus Golden. 

Golden played for the New York Giants last season and registered 10 sacks, the second double-digit sack season of his career (12.5 with the Cardinals in 2016).

Golden played for less than $5 million last season, and may play for a similar number this year. With roughly $10 million in cap space post-draft, the 49ers have the financial ability to add an insurance policy behind Ford.

There is no such thing as too many pass rushers in the NFL. Getting to opposing quarterbacks is the most important thing a team can do on defense. We know the 49ers did a tremendous job of that last season, which is why they were as successful as they were.

The entire team benefited from the pass rush, but no unit benefited from the pass rush more than the secondary.

In 2018, the 49ers secondary allowed 233.2 passing yards per game. That number was good enough to place 11th in the NFL in passing yards allowed. Fast forward to 2019, and the 49ers secondary allowed a league best 169.2 passing yards per game.

Between 2018 and 2019, there were no flashy moves made to the secondary. The flashy moves were made up front with Ford and Bosa.

It is the same story again this off season. To the surprise of many, the 49ers did not draft a cornerback in this year’s draft.

The secondary could use more talent, especially if the pass rush takes a step back. Enter Eli Apple. Yes, he has a history of getting burnt, but he has tremendous upside. At 6’1”, he is the desired height of the ideal 49er corner. He also runs a 4.4 40-yard dash and is only 24 years old.

Adding Apple to compete for the outside corner opposite Richard Sherman could do no harm. It would be a low-risk, high-reward signing. The 49ers had good health at corner last year, but relying on Ahkello Witherspoon in big moments should Mosley or Sherman go down would be nerve-racking.

Adding Apple to the equation does nothing more than add competition, and make sure that vital spots on the defense are truly earned. If the 49ers continue to ignore the secondary, then they must add depth behind Ford.

Make no mistake, the 49ers secondary is good, not great. If it were truly great, the 49ers would have been your 2019 NFL Super Bowl champions.

Follow me on twitter: @NinerNick_22

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What are the 49ers Remaining Needs?

The 49ers have no pressing needs, which is why they're Super Bowl contenders.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

NinerExpert80

Why Jimmy Garoppolo is the 49ers' Player with the Most to Prove in 2020

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has to prove he's worth $27 million per season, or the 49ers could trade him next year.

Grant Cohn

by

Nick_Newman

Why the 49ers Needs Brandon Aiyuk to Pan Out

The 49ers have drafted eight wide receivers since 2017 with little to show for their investments. They need Brandon Aiyuk to pan out.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Daniners

Introducing 49ers Running Back Salvon Ahmed

Salvon Ahmed, the 49ers' newest undrafted free agent running back, has a legitimate chance to make the team.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

49ers Kendrick Bourne Could be in for Reduced Role in 2020

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne could catch fewer passes in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Hackphx

5 Underused 49ers who Could See More Playing Time in 2020

49ers underused gems -- Raheem Mostert, Ross Dwelley, Daniel Brunskill, Jullian Taylor and Tarvarius Moore -- call could see more playing time in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

What if the 49ers had Traded Jimmy Garoppolo Back to the Patriots?

Could the 49ers have traded Jimmy Garoppolo back to the Patriots for a first-round pick?

Grant Cohn

by

BayLover

Joe Walker Provides Depth for 49ers Linebackers

Joe Walker will improve the 49ers' linebacker depth and special teams.

Maverick Pallack

Did the 49ers follow the Patriots' blueprint by trading Buckner?

The 49ers may have made the right decision trading DeForest Buckner. But did they indeed follow the Patriots’ blueprint?

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers haven't traded Nick Mullens

The 49ers could have traded quarterback Nick Mullens to at least two teams. Here's why the 49ers refused.

Grant Cohn

by

49ersrok