What Kind of Head Coach Robert Saleh Will Be

Say goodbye to Robert Saleh.

The 49ers defensive coordinator almost certainly will become a head coach soon after the 49ers season finale this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He arguably is the top head-coach candidate on the market.

This week, a reporter asked Saleh his vision for his future team. His answer was fascinating. Here it is, courtesy of the 49ers P.R. department:

“I'll use this building as an example, because I know Kyle (Shanahan), I think people get lost with offense, defense. I'm going to use Kyle as an example. Kyle, obviously, he's an offensive mind and he got here because he is one of the best offensive coordinators this league has ever had. I think what people miss when they watch teams like ours, when they watch the Rams and they watch these offensive mindsets or whatever, whatever head coach is, when they label them that way.

"I think what people miss is that these guys, Kyle Shanahan is an unbelievable leader with regards to tying an organization together with one vision. There is a toughness, there's a mindset. We're a team that will stand in the middle of a ring with anybody and punch and punch and punch until the final bell rings and that's because of the mindset that he brings day in and day out. The mindset of the players that they bring day in and day out.

"So, offense, defense, special teams. It doesn't matter. It's the mindset of the person in charge that creates an atmosphere in which players compete and players fight for one another and players have a genuine love for one another and that's what this building represents. So, all of the stuff that gets talked about with regards to that, just look at the leader in charge. You look at a guy like Kyle Shanahan, sure, he's offensive, but the man's a leader.

"The way he communicates with all of us, the way he communicates with John (Lynch) and vice versa and the expectations and the standards that he has is why he's an unbelievable head coach, not because he's a good play caller. It's because of what he represents as a leader and the way he communicates with us. All of that stuff aside, I think just that our building’s a living example. Our players are the best in the world, man, and I'm just excited to work with them again. So, it's going to be fun.”

Good luck, Robert.