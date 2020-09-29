SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

What Nick Mullens does Better than Jimmy Garoppolo

Grant Cohn

We've seen enough to say what Nick Mullens does better than Jimmy Garoppolo.

That's not to say Mullens is better than Garoppolo -- he's not. But Mullens clearly does certain things better than him:

1. Mullens has more composure and confidence than Garoppolo right now. Garoppolo had those things in the past, but he has torn an ACL and lost a Super Bowl -- there's a dark cloud over his head. And about once every game, he goes through a period in which he has the yips. He'll seem tentative and indecisive -- call it Bad Jimmy. Mullens hasn't played long enough to get the yips. He hasn't suffered a major injury or a major defeat.

2. Mullens processes information quicker than Garoppolo. Mullens is a computer. He gets through his reads quickly and efficiently. That's what Shanahan means when he says Mullens never hesitates. Shanahan hasn't said that about Garoppolo, because Garoppolo is not a computer. He plays on instinct and feel.

3. Mullens understands his physical limitations better than Garoppolo. Garoppolo is the guy who lowered his shoulder and wanted to hit the defender in Kansas City rather than run out of bounds, and that's when he tore his ACL. Mullens would have ran out of bounds. Garoppolo likes to adlib and showcase his athleticism while Mullens tends to stick to the script and hide his athletic shortcomings. 

Mullens played college at Southern Miss and frequently faced defenses that outmatched his offensive supporting cast. So he has experience protecting himself and masking his lack of athleticism. Garoppolo played college at Eastern Illinois, the best program in a small division. Garoppolo was the most athletic player on the field in college -- he could run defenders over if he wanted now. Not anymore. And now when he scrambles, it seems the speed of the NFL game still surprises him.

Of course, Garoppolo does many things better than Mullens. Stay tuned for that list.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does Better than Nick Mullens

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does certain things better than Nick Mullens.

Grant Cohn

Checkmate, or how the 49ers have Two Kings on their Chessboard: Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens

The San Francisco 49ers have two quarterbacks who are better than most teams' starters.

Crystal Scuor

Three Main Takeaways from 49ers Week 3 Win over the New York Giants

These are the major takeaways from the 49ers 36-9 win over the New York Giants.

Vinny Saglimbeni

49ers Tight End Jordan Reed Out 6 to 8 Weeks with MCL Sprain

49ers tight end will miss the next six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL in his knee.

Grant Cohn

3 Thoughts From the 49ers' 36-9 Win Over the New York Giants

Here are three thoughts about the 49ers Week 3 win over the New York Giants.

Maverick Pallack

Five Takeaways From the 49ers' 36-9 Week 3 Win Against Giants

Here are five takeaways from the 49ers' 36-9 week 3 win against the Giants.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Studs and Duds: Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers best and worst performances from their Week 3 win over the New York Giants.

Nick_Newman

Monday Morning 49ers Musings

Thoughts about the San Francisco 49ers after their Week 3 win over the New York Giants.

Jack Hammer

Report: 49ers Nick Bosa to Undergo ACL Surgery in LA this Week

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is set to undergo surgery on his torn ACL this week in Los Angeles.

Maverick Pallack

Nick Mullens Shines in 49ers' 36-9 Week 3 Win Over Giants

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens leads the 49ers to a complete victory over the lowly Giants.

Jose Luis Sanchez III