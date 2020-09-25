SI.com
What to Expect from the 49ers Offense with Nick Mullens at Quarterback

Grant Cohn

The 49ers won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo for their upcoming must-win game against the New York Giants.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday morning on KNBR in San Francisco that Garoppolo will miss Sunday’s game with a high-ankle sprain and Nick Mullens will be the starting quarterback.

Garoppolo suffered the injury early in the first quarter against the Jets and finished the first half, but left the game at halftime. On Wednesday this week, Shanahan said he was hopeful Garoppolo might be healthy enough to play against the Giants. But Garoppolo never recovered enough to even practice. So he’s out for the time being.

His replacement, Nick Mullens, will start his first game since 2018. And he won’t have Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert or Tevin Coleman -- they’re all injured. And he may or may not have tight end George Kittle -- the 49ers will provide more information on his status for Sunday’s game on Friday.

The 49ers will need Kittle for his blocking more than anything -- their offensive line was terrible against the Jets, and the Giants have a huge defensive line. If the Niners don’t run the ball well, they’ll have trouble winning. Kittle should improve the run game if he plays.

In the passing game, look for Mullens to target Kittle, Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk frequently with 10 to 20-yard passes over the middle. And look for Mullens to use Jordan Reed, Ross Dwelley and Jerick McKinnon as safety valves when the wide receivers don’t get open downfield. Look for Mullens to be aggressive and make quick decisions.

The 49ers season is in his hands. Let’s see what he does with it.

