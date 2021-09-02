What to Know about the 2021 49ers Practice Squad

Breaking what to know about the confirmed members of the 2021 San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

The 49ers have added filled 14 of the 16 spots on their practice squad for 2021. Here's what to know about those 15 players.

1. Defensive end Alex Barrett. Age: 27

The Lions signed Barrett as a rookie undrafted free agent in 2017 when 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek worked for Detroit. Both Kocurek and Barrett came to the 49ers in 2019, when Barrett signed with the practice squad. Last season, he appeared in 7 games and made 5 tackles. He's a decent defensive end on a team that's flush with D-ends.

2. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin. Age: 31

Benjamin has caught 208 passes and returned 109 punts during his career. But he sat out last season and will turn 32 in December, so he's less valuable now. Still, the 49ers could call him up for game days and let him return punts.

3. Wide receiver River Cracraft. Age: 26

Appeared in a 9 games last season and caught 5 passes. Kyle Shanahan seems to like and trust Cracraft. I have no clue why.

4. Defensive lineman Darrion Daniels. Age: 23

Originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent last year. Daniels is one of the most talented players on this taxi squad and has a legitimate chance to become a starting nose tackle in the future.

5. Fullback Josh Hokit. Age: 23

Signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent last season. Hasn't appeared in a regular season game yet, but could become Kyle Juszczk's heir apparent in he continues to improve.

6. Offensive tackle Corbin Kaufusi. Age: 28

Has been bouncing around practice squads since 2019. Has never appeared in a real game. Probably never will.

7. Guard Senio Kelemete. Age: 31

A veteran who has started 42 games in his career, but has started only six games the past two seasons. Probably should retire.

8. Tight end Jordan Matthews. Age: 29

Former slot receiver who has caught 274 passes in his career. Now is a tight end who might get called up to the active roster on game days. Almost certainly is a better receiver right now than Jalen Hurd, who made the 49ers' 53-man roster.

9. Safety Jared Mayden. Age: 23

Signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent last year, and has the talent to start at safety or nickel back in the next couple years. The 49ers are lucky he cleared waivers.

10. Guard Colton McKivitz. Age: 25

The 49ers' fifth-round pick last season. Played so poorly, the 49ers waived him and no team claimed him. The 49ers don't seem to draft offensive linemen well.

11. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Age: 27

Was a sixth-round pick in 2016. Played for the Eagles from 2017 to 2020. Has attempted only 37 passes in his career. Is here to run the scout team, not to play in an actual game.

12. Linebacker Elijah Sullivan. Age: 24

Rookie undrafted free agent. The 49ers have a history of turning these types of linebackers into NFL players.

13. Tight end Tanner Hudson. Age: 26

Pending a physical, the 49ers will sign the undrafted free agent who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Buccaneers, where he appeared in 20 games and caught 12 passes. Led all Bucs receivers with 11 catches in the preseason.

14. Cornerback Dee Virgin. Age: 27

Also pending a physical, the 49ers will sign the veteran who has appeared in 21 games but started zero. If the 49ers ever call him up, it better be to play special teams.

BONUS: Offensive tackle Alfredo Gutierrez. Age: 25

Doesn't count toward the 49ers' official number of practice squad players. Gutierrez is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. He still can practice with the club.