What Training Camp Protocols will the 49ers face in 2020?

As the NFLPA and the league attempt to configure an adequate COVID-19 testing schedule, the 49ers will have new guidelines to meet.

Initially, the 49ers' rookies were set to report to training camp on Tuesday, July 21, but that has since then been pushed back to Thursday, July 23. The team’s quarterbacks and injured players will also report the same day as the rookies. The rest of the team will then follow by reporting on Tuesday, July 28.

The testing protocol requires each player be tested twice within a 72-hour span prior to being allowed in the team facility. If the first test reports a negative result, the player must quarantine at home or at a team hotel for two days. On Day 4, players will be tested again and if their second test comes back negative, they will be allowed to officially report to the team's headquarters for daily testing.

Daily testing will continue on for at least the first two weeks of camp. If the team's results tally a positive percentage less than 5% they will be given the green light to test every other day — although the NFLPA has said they would like the strongest testing protocol as possible.

“Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe,” said the NFLPA in a statement. “The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”

The NFLPA and the league have worked out some details but not all, though reports have indicated that the two sides have been in good standing over recent days.

Another aspect that the 49ers need to get clearance on prior to training camp is approval from the Santa Clara County to go ahead and start camp.

The first group of 49ers' players set to get tested will include their quarterback room, their rookie class and players who ended the 2019 season with an injury or sustained an injury this offseason.