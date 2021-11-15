All Eyes On the San Francisco 49ers: Tonight, the Entire Organization Will Be Under the Microscope of the National Media

Tonight, the 49ers will be under the microscope of the National media. They'll be under that microscope from top to bottom. I'm talking ownership, front office, coaches, and players.

Let's start by looking at Jed York. Despite the 49ers going a full calendar year without a win at Levi's Stadium, the team issued a ticket price increase which impacted some, not all, season-ticket holders. Among those affected was Jeff Deeney, an analyst at Pro Football Focus. Deeny saw his season ticket price jump from $175 per game to $199 for the 2022 season.

It's understandable to raise ticket prices from time to time, but the timing of the increase is out of line. The increase came shortly after many season-ticket holders; myself included, sat in the pouring rain to watch the team lose to the Colts during Sunday Night Football. That particular loss came after an eye-gouging defeat to the Seahawks and a heartbreaking loss to the Packers. And those losses came on the heels of a 2020 season where the 49ers went 1-4 at Levi's Stadium.

Increasing ticket prices was a major slap in the face to those season-ticket holders who remain dedicated to attending games. That falls on York's shoulders.

Since the team moved their home stadium to Santa Clara, their home record is 23-34. That's a win percentage of .404. According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, that ranks as the third-worst win percentage of all teams that have played in at least 25 games at their home stadium since the NFL/AFL merger.

Prime-time games have not been kind to the 49ers since they transitioned to their new home, as the team has a prime-time record of seven wins and 13 losses since 2014.

Tensions are on the rise between the fan base and the organization. That was evident as Shanahan and the 49ers were booed off the field going into the locker room against the Colts. Those tensions rose even further when the team could not beat a Colt McCoy-led Cardinals team.

Resale ticket prices have been plummeting, forcing season-ticket holders wanting to sell their tickets with no other choice but to eat a tremendous amount of the cost. The demand of wanting to see the 49ers play football is simply not there.

So what does York and the rest of the organization do to combat this? They tell everyone interested in buying single-game tickets that they'll waive the service fees. It's an excellent incentive for those looking to go to a game or two, but it screws over season-ticket holders trying or needing to sell. The service fees are only waived when you buy through the 49ers.

Another example of the team not looking out for their most dedicated fans, the season-ticket holders with serious financial investments. What incentives or bonuses are currently being pushed forth for them?

Granted, the move they made to waive service fees was smart. Hopefully, it'll get more people in the stadium, which is the goal for a prime-time football game. The 49ers will look like less of an embarrassment if people are in the stands. The goal for York is to make sure it doesn't seem like the team has lost the fan base's trust in front of a national audience.

Kyle Shanahan is tasked with putting the 49ers in the best position possible to win this matchup. There is an interesting dynamic going into this game. Shanahan has had great success against the Rams the past two seasons, winning all four matchups; however, his 'Monday Night Football' record stands at one win and four losses.

Shanahan is tied for the third-worst Monday Night Football win percentage out of all the coaches in franchise history. Furthermore, he has the worst win percentage during the prime-time game since 1978.

49ers’ coaches Monday Night Football win percentage:

Jim Harbaugh 1.000 (5-0)

Monte Clark 1.000 (2-0)

Chip Kelly 1.000 (1-0)

Jim Tomsula 1.000 (1-0)

George Seifert .773 (17-5)

Steve Mariucci .667 (8-4)

Bill Walsh .615 (8-5)

Mike Singletary .500 (2-2)

Mike Nolan .500 (1-1)

Kyle Shanahan .200 (1-4)

Dick Nolan .200 (1-4)

Pete McCulley .000 (0-1)

Ken Meyer .000 (0-2)

It's not just Monday night that has given Shanahan a tough time. Since Week 17 of the 2020 season, when the 49ers beat the Seahawks in Seattle on a Sunday night, the team has won just once in six prime-time games. The 49ers have been the home team for all six. They've lost one Thursday night game through that stretch, three Sunday night games, and a Monday night game.

There is a lot at stake come tonight's kickoff. A win against a heavyweight division foe would go a long way toward silencing the noise and criticism. On the contrary, a loss could open up the criticism floodgates for Shanahan and company not just locally but nationally.

John Lynch will also be a topic of discussion as the top four picks of the 2021 draft class continue to struggle to get on the field. Trey Lance is in a category of his own, but it's inevitable the disappointing beginnings of the careers of Aaron Banks, Trey Sermon and Ambry Thomas will be brought up, as they should.

The magnitude of the outcome of this game, considering the national coverage, will carry a ton of weight in terms of public perception.

A win could shift the focus to the 49ers being a legit wildcard contender - a team that may be able to make some noise if they win.

A loss could leak the local narrative that the 49ers are in complete disarray into a national report.

With a loss, the pressure to start Lance next week against the Jaguars may force Shanahan's hand. With a win, Shanahan will continue to roll out Garoppolo and delay the development of Lance.

The odds are against the 49ers. Their backs are up against the wall. We're a few hours away from finding out if they'll rise above the challenge. For the sake of the team, Shanahan, and fan base, I sure hope they do.

