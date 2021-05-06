Sports Illustrated home
Where the 49ers Stand in the NFC West

They have the best defensive line in the NFC West, the best linebackers in the NFC West, the best running backs in the NFC West and the best tight ends, too.
Author:
Publish date:

The 49ers are one hell of a team.

They're loaded. Strong at every position. They have the best defensive line in the NFC West, the best linebackers in the NFC West, the best running backs in the NFC West and the best tight ends, too.

Having said that, the one big issue for the 49ers is quarterback. It's hard to have complete faith -- or any faith -- in Jimmy Garoppolo, and Trey Lance is a beginner without much experience. Joe Montana was more experienced coming out of college than Lance is now, and Montana sat on the bench for a season and a half. And he went to Notre Dame, not North Dakota State, where Lance went.

Still, the 49ers should be better next season than the Cardinals, whose head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, hasn't shown he knows how to win at any level -- NFL or college.

And the 49ers should be better than the Seahawks, who have lots of issues and are aging.

And it's quite possible the 49ers are better than the Rams as well. The 49ers beat them twice last season, and I'm not sold on Sean McVay or Matthew Stafford. Especially Stafford. He's a serviceable-plus, aging quarterback who holds the ball a long time and now has to play behind a mediocre offensive line. Good luck, Matthew.

So the 49ers should win the NFC West. But if their quarterback combo is a complete flop, they won't. And that's where the drama and conflict come in.

Who doesn't like drama and conflict?

I guess fans don't. But I sure do. 

Hooray for me.

