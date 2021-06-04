Which 49ers Rookie Will Have the Best Season?

Previously on the All49ers junior roundtable, my esteemed panel of 13- and 14-year-olds analyzed the biggest obstacles facing the 49ers in 2021.

This time, check out which rookie NotYourAverageSportsKid, Benjamin Kamperman and Amin the Dream think will have the best season.

NYASK: "I'm going to say Trey Sermon. I would say Ambry Thomas, but it's just a known fact that rookie corners in the NFL just don't do great. Let at Jeff Okudah last year. He did not play great at all. So I'm going to say Sermon because Jeff Wilson Jr. is out, he's going to learn from Raheem Mostert. So Sermon should get 10 carries per game. If Mostert gets injured, Sermon will get 15 carries per game."

BK: "This is a sleeper. You know the guy they signed from Mexico, Alfredo Gutierrez? I like him a lot. He plays right tackle. He can give Mike McGlinchey some healthy competition. I think he could emerge. Daniel Brunskill was an undrafted free agent, and it doesn't take much to beat McGlinchey."

ATD: "I'm going to go with Trey Lance. Jimmy Garoppolo is going to get injured again. He hurt his ankle Week 2 last season. How did he hurt it? Is it made of glass? He gets hurt so easily. So Lance is going to play. And Mike McDaniel is going to be the offensive coordinator. He can use Lance the way the Ravens use Lamar Jackson. He can hand off to Mostert or Sermon, or he can run the ball himself. No defense will have answers for that. And McDaniel can do that because he used to be the run game coordinator. Lance is going to play."