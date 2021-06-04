Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Search

Which 49ers Rookie Will Have the Best Season?

Previously on the All49ers junior roundtable, my esteemed panel of 13- and 14-year-olds analyzed the biggest obstacles facing the 49ers in 2021.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Previously on the All49ers junior roundtable, my esteemed panel of 13- and 14-year-olds analyzed the biggest obstacles facing the 49ers in 2021.

This time, check out which rookie NotYourAverageSportsKid, Benjamin Kamperman and Amin the Dream think will have the best season.

NYASK: "I'm going to say Trey Sermon. I would say Ambry Thomas, but it's just a known fact that rookie corners in the NFL just don't do great. Let at Jeff Okudah last year. He did not play great at all. So I'm going to say Sermon because Jeff Wilson Jr. is out, he's going to learn from Raheem Mostert. So Sermon should get 10 carries per game. If Mostert gets injured, Sermon will get 15 carries per game."

BK: "This is a sleeper. You know the guy they signed from Mexico, Alfredo Gutierrez? I like him a lot. He plays right tackle. He can give Mike McGlinchey some healthy competition. I think he could emerge. Daniel Brunskill was an undrafted free agent, and it doesn't take much to beat McGlinchey."

ATD: "I'm going to go with Trey Lance. Jimmy Garoppolo is going to get injured again. He hurt his ankle Week 2 last season. How did he hurt it? Is it made of glass? He gets hurt so easily. So Lance is going to play. And Mike McDaniel is going to be the offensive coordinator. He can use Lance the way the Ravens use Lamar Jackson. He can hand off to Mostert or Sermon, or he can run the ball himself. No defense will have answers for that. And McDaniel can do that because he used to be the run game coordinator. Lance is going to play."

USATSI_13295848_168390361_lowres
News

Which 49ers Rookie Will Have the Best Season?

My Post (10)
News

Do the 49ers Have the Best Front Four in the NFC West?

USATSI_15089675
News

The 49ers Should Give Frank Gore a Final "Hoorah"

My Post (91)
News

Why DeMeco Ryans is the Perfect Successor to Robert Saleh

My Post (8)
News

The Good and Not So Good From Week 2 of OTAs

My Post (32)
News

The Biggest Obstacle Facing the 49ers

My Post (22)
News

49ers Bringing Delanie Walker In For Workout

USATSI_14755531_168390361_lowres
News

49ers Sign WR Andy Jones, Release QB Josh Johnson and TE Daniel Helm