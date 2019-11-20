49er
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Which NFC Team Poses the Biggest Threat for a 49ers Playoff Run?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

A playoff appearance for the San Francisco 49ers this year is essentially a lock. What isn't a lock, however, is a playoff run. As soon as the ball is kicked off during a playoff game all bets are off. No one is a lock to win games and anything can happen, especially in the NFC. The conference is loaded this year and is a significant contrast to the AFC. 

As great as the 49ers have been this season, there isn't a huge gap that separates them from the rest of the top NFC teams. Each team has their own unique style that can cause a a mass amount of problems in any matchup. The Seattle Seahawks just proved that against the 49ers the other week on Monday night football. 

With so many stacked teams in the NFC, which one poses the biggest threat for a 49ers playoff run?

The knee-jerk reaction may be to say Seattle just because of what they did to the 49ers. They also have MVP front-runner Russell Wilson and he always plays great against them. However, I do not believe that they pose the biggest threat. Seattle is indeed a dangerous team, but the 49ers were in that game until the final seconds of overtime. They had poor performances from their offensive line and wide receivers, yet they easily could have won had Chase McLaughlin connect on the last field goal attempt. 

Not to mention the 49ers were already without some key players entering the game, as well as the ones that dropped out during it. That title should be given to the New Orleans Saints. The 49ers would have more than a handful of issues when matching up against the Saints. That is not to say that they cannot win, but that to win against them will be more difficult than the rest. New Orleans doesn't really have a glaring weak spot. 

In that sense, they are like the 49ers who do a great job of masking where their Achilles heel is. Drew Brees is the clear and obvious player that draws reason for concern. The tandem of him and Michael Thomas, who is performing as the best receiver this season, seems unstoppable. Then there is the worry about the backfield with Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. 

Every group on the offensive side of the ball is executing sharply. However, it is the defense of the Saints that should draw the greatest concern. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been a man on a mission with his schemes this season. It also helps to have stellar talents in Marshon Lattimore and Cameron Jordan. Allen isn't the only person on the team who has been on a mission. This entire team is still feeling the burn from last season's NFC Championship game.

It is that burn that they feel that is fueling their anger to punish teams on gameday. This is why it is imperative that the 49ers win the No. 1 seed. A road playoff game against the Saints is less than ideal. Such a chaotic environment for an inexperienced team like the 49ers could cause them to unravel a bit. We will get a sneak peak of what this matchup will look like on Dec. 8 when the two teams square off at the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome. 

Before that can happen, the 49ers will get a teaser with another team that poses a threat to their playoff run. Sunday night the 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers who have been surging this season. It is the first game of the 49ers' toughest stretch of the season. If you thought the 49ers were tested so far, then wait until they square off with the Packers, then the Baltimore Ravens and Saints.

This stretch will make-or-break the 49ers. As challenging as this stretch is, it'll actually benefit the 49ers. These three games will only get them battle hardened for the playoffs. Playing against the top teams will allow them to measure up and see where they need to grow. The Saints pose the biggest threat to a 49ers playoff run as of now, but that can easily change by the time the playoffs actually begin.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deebo Samuel’s Aggressive Mentality Resembles Anquan Boldin

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 0

It is a rare trait for a wide receiver to be the aggressor and the initiator. That is exactly what Boldin and Samuel have in common.

49ers Injury Report: Kittle, Ford to be Game-Time Decisions

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

It's a different week same story when it comes to the status of start tight end George Kittle. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his press conference today that Kittle and everyone else that did not practice today will carry a game-time designation heading into Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Why the Difficult Three-Game Stretch is Beneficial for the 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The schedule for the San Francisco 49ers is about to heat up after what has been a favorable first half of the season. Specifically when it comes to the next three games

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: 49ers Remain No. 1 Despite Shaky Win

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Ever since the New England Patriots gave up the top spot, the 49ers have refused to give it up. Well after the sleepwalking performance

49ers Once Again Prove Their Depth is of High Quality

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 0

Not all teams in this league are deep most positions, let alone half of them. However, the San Francisco 49ers are one of the rare teams that are deep at almost every position.

NFC West Week 12 Check In: 49ers Return to the Winning Side

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Entering week 11, the 49ers only had a half game lead over the Seahawks. A win against the Cardinals was a must have for them so they could strengthen their grip on the NFC west.

Jimmy Garoppolo Receives Nomination for Week 11 FedEx Air Award

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Today, the NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers Fantasy Football: Has Deebo Samuel Become a Must Start?

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Samuel has stepped up in the last two games tremendously by becoming a go-to target for Jimmy Garoppolo. His 16 catches for 246 yards is by far the most on the team and is one of the best outputs in the NFL in the last two games.

Gameday Live Blog Week 11: Cardinals vs. 49ers

Matt Holder
0

Week 11 has arrived, which means the San Francisco 49ers have a shot to jump back in the winning column. Last week, the 49ers suffered their first loss of the season in the closing seconds of overtime.

3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 36-26 win Over Cardinals

nicholasmcgee
0

The San Francisco 49ers bounced back from their first defeat of the season by holding off a spirited effort from the Arizona Cardinals to claim a 36-26 win in Week 11. It was an unconvincing performance from the 49ers, who needed to fight back