There is always one position that disappoints for a team.

For the San Francisco 49ers, that position group was the offensive line and quarterback spot by far in 2020. This season, while there's a hope that the 49ers will have more positive surprises, will be no different. There will definitely be an underwhelming position group for the 49ers.

But which position group on the 49ers is likely to disappoint?

I'm going to be a little bold here and say that the edge rushers will disappoint. What was originally a strength on the 49ers defense looks to be one of the more questionable areas. Though Nick Bosa is returning, there is no guarantee he will be anywhere near the same player he was in 2019. It will likely take him some time to round back into form and who knows if he will need the bulk of the season to do so. Right now, Bosa is a major variable.

Following Bosa, there is Dee Ford who is the epitome of unreliable. You just can't count him to be or stay healthy. Even if he were to string some games along of looking good, there will always be that lingering question of when he will sustain an injury again? So even though the 49ers will say Ford is looking good in his rehab and will be ready for training camp, that ultimately does not mean a thing. Samson Ebukam might be the only real bright spot here and even he isn't a lock to be anything major.

These three players are essentially the top-three edge rushers for the 49ers. The only real hope and promise for the 49ers on the defensive line lies with the interior. Now I am not saying the edge rush of the 49ers is going to be horrendous. They could be average and that would still be a disappointment. Bosa could look himself, but have inconsistent performances. That too would be a disappointment.

Luckily for the 49ers, DeMeco Ryans looks to be more aggressive than Robert Saleh, so that edge rush could be maximized with some assistance from blitzes.