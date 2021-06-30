Of all the positions groups on the 49ers, there is one specifically that will surprise everyone in a positive way.

Everyone likes a POSITIVE surprise.

Notice the emphasis on "positive" here.

In 2019, the San Francisco 49ers surprised the football world with a superb Super Bowl run. That season was as magnificent as it could get if you're a 49ers fan. A key part to that run was the surprising dominance of the pass rush. Every year, there is always one surprising position group on a team that performs exceptionally well -- way beyond expectations.

Which position group on the 49ers will surprise the most this season?

While it isn't the entire position, I would stake a bet on the right side of the offensive line being a positive surprise in 2021. This includes the center, right guard, and right tackle. These three positions were by far the weakest links for the 49ers last season. The center position was a revolving door of players along with right guard and Mike McGlinchey was so light on his feet that a slight breeze would've put him on his back.

But that is going to change in 2021. It starts with the addition of Alex Mack. The 49ers desperately need stability at the center position. This is arguably their most undderated position. Looking back in 2019, when Weston Richburg was ruled out for the season, there was a drop off in the performance of the offensive line. Ben Garland did a decent job to steer the ship, but it was clear that the interior became the Achilles heel of the offense.

With Mack, the 49ers hope that injuries will not be an issue and that his intellect will bring a sturdy structure to the blocking assignments. Mack is not the same elite player he once was, so he likely will have some slips in blocking. But he can make up for it with his experience in Kyle Shanahan's offense and his intelligence.

Then there is the addition of Aaron Banks who should be the starter at right guard. The guy is just a human boulder that cannot be wasted away on the sidelines. I am not expecting him to hit the ground running, but he is surely going to be a sweet force to throw people around with his frame.

Lastly, McGlinchey has been the human punching bag of the 49ers. But I believe he will actually bounce back this season. In limited sights at OTAs, it looks as if he has packed on some pounds again. Factor that into the hope that he has gotten mentally stable, which to me was his biggest fault in 2020, and you have yourself a right tackle who can start to hold his own more consistently.

The right side of the offensive line needs to be stable this season regardless of who the quarterback is. If they can get back on track, then the 49ers will be clicking on all cylinders.

Otherwise, it will be difficult for Shanahan to fully unload his offense.