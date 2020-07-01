Who will be the 49ers’ Defensive Dark Horse in 2020?

It’s no secret that the 49ers defense is where most of the star players are located. From Nick Bosa to Richard Sherman to Fred Warner, this defense was bound to become elite from the talent they allocated on that side of the ball.

However, it isn’t just the stars that made the defense such a dominating force last season. Contributions from players that no one expected helped keep the defense sound from top to bottom.

Emmanuel Moseley, for instance, was the epitome of a dark horse. Had he not proven himself a capable starter, then we would have been forced to watch Ahkello Witherspoon continue to get abused in coverage.

If Moseley was the 2019 dark horse, who will it be in 2020?

Without question, it is going to be Dre Greenlaw.

I know he may seem already established in most of the fanbase’s eyes, but I envision him being more than a rotation linebacker. He is going to be the 49ers’ second-best linebacker following Warner, not Kwon Alexander.

In fact, I could argue that he already is.

When Alexander tore his pectoral muscle, Greenlaw had no issue taking over without any hiccups. His first game as a starter in week 10 against the Seahawks was essentially a statement game. A statement that, although he is a rookie, he is stepping in to prove he is fit to belong in a vaunted defense.

Had Alexander been given the start, the 49ers do not get in position to score a game-winning field goal. Why? Because Alexander has proven incapable of reeling in interceptions. He's solid when it comes to pass breakups, but it is the ability to create a turnover that is special.

Sure, it’s not necessarily a deal-breaker to being a great linebacker.

But that is the exact proof of one of the traits that pushes Greenlaw towards the top-tier of linebackers. He’s not there yet, but he is definitely on the right path to becoming one. All he needs to do is sure up his pass coverage. If he can get close to what Alexander was prior to his injury, then he needs to be the indefinite starter at Will linebacker.

He has the ability to get there thanks to his insane speed and intelligence. Tag that along with his head-hunting ability as a tackler and you've got yourself a phenomenal linebacker in the making.

Greenlaw is ready to take on full-time duties as a starter alongside Warner and pick up things where he left off in 2019. He is viewed as your simple, talented linebacker that belongs on the defense.

But he is more than that.

He can and will become an elite talent once the 2020 season is said and done.