All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why the 49ers could wait until Round 5 to draft a wide receiver

Grant Cohn

Most pundits expect the 49ers to take a wide receiver with one of their two first-round draft picks this year.

Those pundits might be wrong.

They mostly say the 49ers will take Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb with the 13th pick. But Jeudy might not be available -- the Jaguars could take him with the ninth pick. And Lamb might not be available -- the Raiders could take him with the 12th pick. And head coach Kyle Shanahan might not want to take a wide receiver in the first round regardless of who’s available. He might want to wait until Round 5. The 49ers own no picks in round 2, 3 or 4.

Here are five things to know about the 49ers search for a pass catcher.

1. The NFL most likely will cancel OTAs and minicamp, meaning rookie wide receivers will have less meeting time and practice time to learn the offensive scheme than usual. Shanahan has one of the most complex offensive schemes in the NFL, so even a first-round pick may not be ready to start right away this year.

2. Kendrick Bourne played well last season, and Jimmy Garoppolo trusts him. Garoppolo’s quarterback rating when targeting Bourne last season was a whopping 113.7. A rookie will have to fight to take Bourne’s job, and Bourne won’t go down easily.

3. The 49ers already have eight wide receivers whom Shanahan hand-picked, and many of them are young: Bourne, Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor, Jalen Hurd, Marquise Goodwin, Travis Benjamin, Richie James Jr. and Dante Pettis. Has Shanahan given up on most of them already? Doubtful.

4. This year’s class of wide receivers is historically deep. Future starters will come off the board as late as Round 5.

5. 49ers general manager John Lynch owns Round 5. Since 2017, he has taken Taylor, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Dre Greenlaw in that round.

Don’t be surprised if the 49ers wait patiently until Round 5 to take a wide receiver, someone to complement and compete with the current group, not overshadow it.

Someone like Boise State wide receiver John Hightower. He’s 6’1”, he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 4.21 short shuttle at the Combine, so he’s tall, fast and agile. In two seasons at Boise State, he scored 17 touchdowns, averaged 17.6 yards per catch, 13.2 yards per carry and 23.2 yards per kick return. He’s the kind of versatile wide receiver Shanahan loves, and most years he’d be a second- or third-round pick.

This year, the 49ers can draft Hightower in Round 5. Get to know him.

Comments (1)
mauerback
mauerback

Not necessarily. The point is that you use the earlier picks to fill other more pressing positions of need where there isn't as much depth as receiver. Like the secondary. Personally, the only receiver I might draft at 13 is Ruggs, but my inclination would be to trade down (if possible) and draft CJ Henderson, who is VERY fast. Team lacks secondary depth and needs a fast CB to cover guys like Tyreke Hill.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the San Francisco 49ers should NOT draft South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Grant Cohn argues why the San Francisco 49ers should not spend a first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the fifth time in six years.

Grant Cohn

by

mauerback

Report: 49ers re-sign cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson

Grant Cohn explains explains the significance of the 49ers giving one-year contracts to Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson.

Grant Cohn

by

alanmc

An Edge Rusher at 13? Where'd That Come From!?

With their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers may make a surprising move and draft LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.

Nick_Newman

Why the San Francisco 49ers should draft South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw in Round 1

With all the discussion regarding wide receiver at No. 13 for the 49ers, a defensive tackle just may be the necessary position for repeated success in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Daniners

49ers Draft Profile: DT Javon Kinlaw

The strengths and weaknesses of South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw, plus how he would fit the 49ers defense.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Daniners

49ers Should Target WR Quartney Davis in Mid-Late Rounds

One name that has started to generate some momentum up draft boards is Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis. The former Aggies' pass-catcher displays a combination of detailed route-running, superb spacing awareness and dependable hands.

Nicholas Cothrel

49ers Quarterback Situation Ranked No. 13 by Sports Illustrated

The quarterback situation of the San Francisco 49ers is one that continues to be thrown out there week-after-week. Jimmy Garoppolo has constantly been at the forefront of anyone who criticizes the Niners.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

OGBobbyJ

San Francisco 49ers Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0

In this mock draft, the San Francisco 49ers are extremely active moving down the trade board. A scenario that could become reality given the lack of day two picks.

Nick_Newman

by

curtjester1

NFL Draft 2020: Examining what the 49ers Options are at Defensive Tackle

When the San Francisco 49ers traded away DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft, they subsequently created a large void on the interior of the defensive line.

Nick_Newman

by

Nick_Newman

49ers Nick Bosa Opens 2nd in 2020 Defensive Player of Year Odds

Nick Bosa was a human wrecking ball last season for the San Francisco 49ers. Opposing offenses constantly needed to double-team him or chip him at the line just to slow him down. That is almost unheard of for a rookie pass rusher.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55