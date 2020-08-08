All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Why Nick Bosa Refuses to Watch Fourth Quarter of Super Bowl LIV

Grant Cohn

I love listening to Nick Bosa talk football.

He’s only 22, but he might have the most mature perspective on the sport of anyone in the 49ers locker room. Whenever the 49ers lost last season -- which was rare -- the first person I wanted to talk to was Bosa, even though he blocked me on Twitter and doesn’t seem to know my name. Because he would explain in detail exactly why the 49ers lost, and what the loss meant for the rest of the season. He’d go in depth and provide the big picture. He’s a sports writer’s dream.

Except after the Super Bowl.

That was the one time I saw Bosa genuinely at a loss for words. He sat behind a small podium in Miami after the 49ers blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and answered questions with monosyllables. He looked like Cameron in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off after he realized he had put hundreds of miles on his father’s Ferrari.

Bosa looked catatonic.

This week, he finally addressed the Super Bowl collapse. And like usual, his answer was full of maturity. Here’s what he said:

“I don’t like thinking about that game very much, but I have gone back and watched up until the fourth quarter.”

I love this answer. The reporter probably expected Bosa to say he watched the game in its entirety and moved on. Found closure.

But that’s B.S.

You don’t “move on” from losing the Super Bowl. You never find closure. The loss eats at you the rest of your life if you care about competition. Rewatching the game doesn’t help.

Next, the reporter asked Bosa if he felt he was held during the critical third-and-15 play in the fourth quarter when the 49ers gave up a long catch to Tyreek Hill. Basically, it was an invitation for Bosa to make an excuse for losing.

Bosa rejected the invitation.

“Was I held?” He said. “It comes down to the opinion of a human being. And that’s what refs are -- human beings. So if they think it’s holding, then they think it’s holding. It could have been holding. It could have not been holding. Just depends what he thinks. I’m not going to say that’s the reason we lost the game, because there were plenty of opportunities where I could have done better. I could have done better on that move on third and 15. I’m not going to blame the ref by any means.”

Good for Bosa. Making excuses won’t make the loss hurt any less or help the 49ers bounce back. The only way to actually move on is to win the Super Bowl in the future.

“It’s definitely good motivation,” Bosa said. “First year you get there and you’re seven minutes away, and a nightmare of a situation happens. You can bet that we’re going to come back pretty strong this year if we’re able to get 16 games in and the playoffs.”

Thanks for your honesty, Nick. Now unblock me on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shon Coleman Opts Out, George Kittle does not

49ers backup offensive tackle Shon Coleman reportedly has opted out of the 2020 season, and George Kittle has not.

Grant Cohn

by

Hackphx

Will Kyle Shanahan Acknowledge Raheem Mostert as the 49ers Starting Running Back?

49ers running back Raheem Mostert believes he's a starter, but head coach Kyle Shanahan may not agree.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Hackphx

Why Trent Williams Believes Jerick McKinnon will be 49ers' Breakout Star of 2020

Running back Jerick McKinnon will be the 49ers' breakout star of 2020, according to left tackle Trent Williams.

Grant Cohn

by

Hackphx

Why Nick Bosa Believes Javon Kinlaw will "Kill It" with 49ers

Nick Bosa believes rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will "kill it" with the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Why Runs to the Left Will be 49ers’ Bread and Butter in 2020

With Trent Williams in the fold, the left side of the 49ers will be their bread and butter for running the ball.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Hackphx

Five Ways an MLB-Type NFL Schedule Would Affect the 49ers

Here's how an MLB-type modified NFL schedule could affect the San Francisco 49ers.

Maverick Pallack

The Importance of Nick Mullens

Here's why backup quarterback Nick Mullens is the 49ers' most important backup during the pandemic.

Marco Martinez

by

Niner4life41

Lack of Vertical Threat Caps 49ers Offense

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin opting out of the 2020 season will hurt the 49ers offense.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

Everything 49ers fans need to know about the 2020 New England Patriots.

Nicholas Cothrel

Kyle Shanahan Resolved Contract Dispute Between Raheem Mostert and 49ers

Here's how head coach Kyle Shanahan resolved the contract dispute between Raheem Mostert and the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49