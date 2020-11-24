Why 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh Excels Against Sean McVay

The 49ers have owned the Rams in the past three matchups and a major factor to that success is because of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Saleh creates and dials up a phenomenal game plan every time he faces the Rams. It is like he is extra motivated to face the Rams, which I believe is part of it. Saleh knows that Sean McVay calls the plays for the Rams on offense. If he can deliver his best scheme and shutdown McVay, who is constantly touted as one of the best minds in the game, then he will create a hype of his own.

Against the Rams in Week 6, Saleh arguably called his best game against McVay given the lack of a pass rush and key players available. Games like that should be having Saleh's name become more household.

Not many defensive coordinators are forcing McVay to struggle, so what gives Saleh that edge to excel against him?

First off, Saleh is not given enough credit about how superb of a coach that he is. Saleh is doing a better job this season than last because of all the shuffling and adapting he has forced to do. It goes unnoticed too often, which is why I bring it up practically every week in my articles.

McVay always has to bring out all the plays in his arsenal to throw Saleh off guard, especially early on. Saleh will end up catching on to what McVay wants to do just like he did in the second half of Week 16 in 2019.

What also gives Saleh an edge on McVay is that his head coach is similar with calling plays and scheming how they attack. Going up against Kyle Shanahan every year in training camp, practices, and even just team meetings certainly influences Saleh's understanding. Shanahan is an elite coach and offensive mind. Saleh would be doing himself a disservice if he didn't absorb the intellect of Shanahan.

Because of that, Saleh has a mindset of being prepared for any and everything.

That is why his philosophy is to play his own style of defense on the first few drives to see what the opposing offense is doing. That is where he attacks. He will never be the first person to throw the punch. Saleh wants the offense to throw multiple punches first and expose themselves just so he can deliver the haymaker on them. It works the vast majority of the time, especially against McVay.

This philosophy of his likely gives McVay and other offensive coordinators a false sense of success in the game. It's why these coordinators take forever to adjust to what Saleh is doing because all of a sudden the 49ers' defense is doing something completely different.

Do not be surprised if keeps McVay in check again on Sunday.