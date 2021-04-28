Why John Lynch Needs to Overrule Kyle Shanahan About the No. 3 Pick

Lynch doesn't have to let Shanahan make the most unpopular move in franchise history.

Only one person can stop Kyle Shanahan from making the biggest mistake of his career: John Lynch. The general manager of the 49ers. Shanahan's boss, technically.

Shanahan reportedly wants to use the No. 3 pick on quarterback Mac Jones, who most experts consider the a late-first-round talent with minimal potential. While Lynch, assistant GM Adam Peters, the scouting staff and the personnel department reportedly want quarterback Trey Lance, who most experts consider a top-five talent with phenomenal potential.

Lynch doesn't have to let Shanahan make the most unpopular move in franchise history. Lynch can overrule Shanahan. Because Lynch has the final say in the draft -- he said so on Monday. He also said he defers to Shanahan on quarterback matters, but Lynch doesn't have to defer.

And he shouldn't in this case. His job is to protect the 49ers, not Shanahan's ego. Lynch should listen to his scouts.

Remember, Lynch deferred to Shanahan in 2017 when Shanahan didn't want to draft Patrick Mahomes, even though Lynch went to Mahomes' Pro Day and liked him very much.

Then Lynch deferred to Shanahan again in the fourth round of the 2017 draft when Shanahan wanted to trade up for running back Joe Williams, whom Lynch and the 49ers scouts had taken off their draft board because he retired from football briefly in college and didn't seem to love the sport. Shanahan wanted him anyway. Lynch gave in, Shanahan got Williams, and Williams never played a down in the NFL.

Shanahan's track record picking personnel is terrible.

Overrule him, John.