All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why the 49ers Should Cut Ties with Jerick McKinnon

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With the offseason now in full force for the San Francisco 49ers, they will have to answer a bunch of questions surrounding the team. One of those questions is what they should do regarding running back Jerick McKinnon. 

For the second straight season, McKinnon’s season ended before it started due to a torn ACL. His knee just hadn’t fully recovered for him to even be considered being put out on the field, thus the 49ers placed him on injured reserve prior to week one. As of now, McKinnon appears to be on track to be healthy for the 2020 season. 

However, the question remains on whether the 49ers should even retain him. McKinnon has already cashed out on guarantees worth $18 million. And by April 1, $2.6 million of his $6.5 million base salary in 2020 will become fully guaranteed. The 49ers can save that and the rest of what he is owed on his $30 million deal.

Considering how questionable his health is, the 49ers should cut their ties with McKinnon.

He is simply not worth the time to see if he can be physically stable again. Giving him the reps in training camp would be put to better use to other running backs that they would end up bringing in. Not to mention that by cutting him and saving some dollars, the 49ers can put that money into better use. It could factor into whether or not they extend players like Arik Armstead, Jimmie Ward or Emmanuel Sanders. 

San Francisco is set at the running back position and should not feel inclined to keep McKinnon. Even if they let Matt Breida walk, who is a restricted free agent, then the 49ers will still be adequate at running back. Let’s not forget about Jeff Wilson Jr., also a restricted free agent, and how promising he looked in 2019. He can do everything McKinnon can prior to his injury, only except Wilson does not carry the longevity concerns. 

San Francisco very well could bring back Wilson as a viable No. 3 on the depth chart. If not, then the 49ers can dip into the free agency pool or look for a running back late in the draft to fill the depth.

Is there a chance McKinnon could actually be fit for duty? Sure. 

But it just doesn’t behoove the 49ers to believe that. The cap savings from cutting ties with him benefit the 49ers far more than if they keep him. McKinnon likely realizes that as he told Nick Wagoner of ESPN that he’s open to working with the 49ers to stay.

"I’m willing to do whatever.” Said McKinnon. “The organization knows I want to be a part of this team, so when that time comes there will be a talk between both parties."

Restructuring his contract into a “prove it” does make his retention feasible. If he is only going to account for nickels and dimes towards the cap, then perhaps he does have a future with the 49ers. 

However, at this point there’s really no justification to keeping him. McKinnon is damaged goods at a position that is the most interchangeable in football, especially in Kyle Shanahan’s system. The best course of action for the San Francisco 49ers going forward is to cut ties with Jerick McKinnon. Investing time on another player and cap savings is the more valued move for this franchise.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Should the 49ers do With Pending Free Agent Arik Armstead?

With the offseason now in full swing, every organization has a lot of decisions to make and the most difficult one for the San Francisco 49ers is what to do with Arik Armstead.

Matt Holder

by

Dillon88

Report: 49ers Hire Tony Oden as Their new Secondary Coach

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly filled their vacant secondary coach position by hiring Tony Oden per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. INLINETwitter

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Harrison Butker Reveals 49ers INT Celebration Sparked Chiefs Comeback

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was on NFL Total Access on Friday and revealed that the 49ers interception celebration "helped" the Chiefs spark their comeback in Super Bowl LIV.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

49ers DC Robert Saleh Declines Michigan St. Head Coach Position

Michigan State's former head coach Mark Dantonio retired earlier in the week, leaving the school with a vacancy at the position. A position that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would decline.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers TE Garrett Celek Announces Retirement in Instagram Post

After eight seasons playing in the NFL at 31-years of age, long time San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek has announced his retirement in a Instagram post.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Five 49ers Who Surprised in 2019

2019 was a surprising surge for the San Francisco 49ers who made an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. During that surge, they had five players who made a unexpected impact on the team.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Should Not Alter View on Garoppolo Following Super Bowl Loss

Jimmy Garoppolo had less than an ideal game in Super Bowl LIV, especially in the fourth quarter. It surely wasn't his brightest moments, but one quarter of football should not alter the 49ers' view of him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Kyle Shanahan Defends Emmanuel Moseley on Third-and-15 Gaff

One of the critical moments that cost the 49ers a chance at hoisting the Lombardi trophy on Sunday night was a defensive third-and-15 gaff caused by Emmanuel Moseley. A gaff that Kyle Shanahan defended in his exit presser.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Travis Kelce Takes Shot at 49ers' Dee Ford During Super Bowl Parade

While the 49ers spent this morning cleaning out their locker room, the Chiefs spent it enjoying their Super Bowl parade along with a rally. During that rally, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took a shot at former teammate and 49ers edge rusher Dee Ford.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Brianberndt93

Four 49ers Who Could See Heavier Workload in 2020

With key players set to hit free agency, the 49ers will either have to acquire replacements or rely on someone in house. If they choose the latter, here are four players that could be in line for a major increase in snaps for the 2020 49ers.

Maverick Pallack