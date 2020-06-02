All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Why George Kittle Might Hold Out

Grant Cohn

The 49ers and George Kittle’s agent haven’t spoken since February. The NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported this last week.

But each side has communicated indirectly through the press about Kittle’s currently non-existent contract extension. This week, Kittle’s agent Jack Bechta joined NBC Bay Area’s Matt Maoicco on a podcast to publicly discuss Kittle’s contract.

You think the 49ers listened?

“George is a very special player,” Bechta said. “He needs a special contract. And those things take time from both sides. It’s a nice problem for everyone to have. At the end of the day, I trust the 49ers will do the right thing and take good care of George, as they should. I trust the process, and I won’t comment where we’re at or numbers or anything like that, but hopefully it gets done.”

I have two quick reactions to Bechta’s statement:

1. I agree that Kittle’s extension is a good problem for the 49ers.

Sure, his next contract will be historically expensive for a tight end -- the 49ers probably will have to pay him elite-wide-receiver. But they should want to pay him. They should love having a player as great as Kittle. Every team wants their own Kittle.

No one drafts a player and thinks, “Boy, I hope he’s good, but not TOO good. Then we can’t keep him. Ideally he should be only pretty good, or better than average.”

Pure silliness.

Franchises go decades without drafting players as great as Kittle. When a franchise lands a phenom like him, it should consider itself lucky and pay the man what he wants.

2. Sounds like Kittle might have to wait a while.

When Bechta said he “trusts the 49ers will do the right thing and take good care of George,” that sounded like code for, “I believe the 49ers will cave and give us what we want. No discounts when you shop at Bloomingdale’s.”

Basically, DeForest Buckner’s agent’s attitude.

I’m less optimistic than Bectha that the 49ers will cave. They didn’t capitulate to Buckner’s demands -- they traded him. Why would they capitulate now? Especially after John Lynch said the 49ers and Kittle need to find a “sweet spot” in their negotiations, meaning a compromise. Bechta doesn’t sound like he intends to compromise or cut the 49ers a deal.

I think the 49ers will make Kittle hold out if he doesn’t compromise. And I think he’s prepared to hold out. Buckle up.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five NFL Teams that Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

Here are five good NFL teams that would be even better with quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Grant Cohn

by

nyjets011269

The Mt. Rushmore of NFL Offensive Coaches

These are the four most innovative, influential offensive coaches ever.

Grant Cohn

by

Bmurph

Expectations for 49ers' Colton McKivitz in 2020

The 49ers drafted George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw in Round 5, so the expectations for their latest fifth-round pick, Colton McKivitz, are understandably high.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

JS3

The End of the Franchise Quarterback Era

History shows NFL teams have spent too much of their salary-cap space on quarterbacks the past twenty years.

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers Should Sign Aqib Talib

The 49ers have $15.7 million in cap space and veteran cornerback Aqib Talib is a free agent. They should sign him. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

Dirtysouthmaui

UDFA Darrion Daniels Adds Depth at Nose Tackle Behind D.J. Jones

UDFA Darrion Daniels could make the 49ers because they're thin in their interior defensive line.

Maverick Pallack

Predicting the Impact of Five 49ers Primed with Bigger Roles in 2020

Here's what to expect from these five ascending 49ers in 2020.

Nick_Newman

by

Mitchell Alan

Fantasy Football: 49ers Raheem Mostert is a Risky Selection

Raheem Mostert is a premier running back, but the 49ers use a committee of running backs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

49ers to Donate $1 Million to Fight Systemic Racism

49ers owner Jed York wants to join the fight against systemic racism in the United States.

Grant Cohn

Will Jimmy Garoppolo Have Over or Under 3,950.5 Passing Yards in 2020?

The over/under for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's 2020 passing yards is 3,905.5.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Bmurph