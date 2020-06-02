Why George Kittle Might Hold Out

The 49ers and George Kittle’s agent haven’t spoken since February. The NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported this last week.

But each side has communicated indirectly through the press about Kittle’s currently non-existent contract extension. This week, Kittle’s agent Jack Bechta joined NBC Bay Area’s Matt Maoicco on a podcast to publicly discuss Kittle’s contract.

You think the 49ers listened?

“George is a very special player,” Bechta said. “He needs a special contract. And those things take time from both sides. It’s a nice problem for everyone to have. At the end of the day, I trust the 49ers will do the right thing and take good care of George, as they should. I trust the process, and I won’t comment where we’re at or numbers or anything like that, but hopefully it gets done.”

I have two quick reactions to Bechta’s statement:

1. I agree that Kittle’s extension is a good problem for the 49ers.

Sure, his next contract will be historically expensive for a tight end -- the 49ers probably will have to pay him elite-wide-receiver. But they should want to pay him. They should love having a player as great as Kittle. Every team wants their own Kittle.

No one drafts a player and thinks, “Boy, I hope he’s good, but not TOO good. Then we can’t keep him. Ideally he should be only pretty good, or better than average.”

Pure silliness.

Franchises go decades without drafting players as great as Kittle. When a franchise lands a phenom like him, it should consider itself lucky and pay the man what he wants.

2. Sounds like Kittle might have to wait a while.

When Bechta said he “trusts the 49ers will do the right thing and take good care of George,” that sounded like code for, “I believe the 49ers will cave and give us what we want. No discounts when you shop at Bloomingdale’s.”

Basically, DeForest Buckner’s agent’s attitude.

I’m less optimistic than Bectha that the 49ers will cave. They didn’t capitulate to Buckner’s demands -- they traded him. Why would they capitulate now? Especially after John Lynch said the 49ers and Kittle need to find a “sweet spot” in their negotiations, meaning a compromise. Bechta doesn’t sound like he intends to compromise or cut the 49ers a deal.

I think the 49ers will make Kittle hold out if he doesn’t compromise. And I think he’s prepared to hold out. Buckle up.