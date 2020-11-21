Why do the 49ers not Utilize Kyle Juszczyk More?

In a year where the 49ers are running out of healthy-talented players, you would think that star fullback Kyle Juszczyk's workload would increase.

For whatever reason it is, Kyle Shanahan refuses to use Juszczyk as a priority player to get the ball to. You don't see him line up or motion into the slot as a receiver anymore. In 2019, Juszczyk averaged 2.04 yards per route run, which ranked fourth-highest among all running backs with at least 20 targets according to Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers are essentially just paying him over $5 million this year to block and motion side-to-side of the formation.

Juszczyk is a force to be reckoned with. He is a mismatch for plenty of linebackers and safeties in the league. Common sense would say to use him with so many key players out, so why do the 49ers not utilize Juszczyk more?

The rational thinking is that the 49ers do not want to overwork Juszczyk. He plays at least 22 snaps a game and has to drive defenders on his blocks. That definitely can drain him over time, especially in games where the 49ers have the lead. His snaps dramatically spike up when the 49ers are trying to drain the clock and come away with the win.

However, the 49ers have not been doing a lot of winning.

In games where the 49ers have lost, Juszczyk is only averaging 25 snaps a game. And if you remove the Week 1 game against Arizona, which he clocked in 36 snaps, he averages 23 snaps a game.

The point is, when the 49ers are losing and abandoning the run, they need to roll Juszczyk out there as a receiver. Get the ball in his hands. Great coordinators will always prioritize and find a way to get the ball into their best players’ hands. Juszczyk is the best mismatch the 49ers have left offensively.

Plus, Juszczyk has mentioned how much he craves the ball in his hands.

"I love touching the ball, and just my mentality since college is that the better I block and the more blocks I get the more opportunities I will get to touch the ball."

He definitely doesn't mind the extra work. He WANTS the ball in his hands and rightfully so. Shanahan needs to stop messing around and unleash him.

But perhaps the reason why he doesn't utilize Juszczyk more is because he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Shanahan could deliberately be diminishing his value so that they can retain Juszczyk on a cheaper deal or at least damage his market. That is something to consider with the 49ers set to have a flurry of players hit free agency in March 2021.

Either way, if the 49ers want to increase their chances of winning games, they need to get Juszczyk involved more.