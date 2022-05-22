Why George Kittle Praising Trey Lance Publicly was Necessary

George Kittle gave some excellent praise regarding Trey Lance recently and it came at the most perfect time with the negativity around him.

Trey Lance has been criticized a fair amount in the last month.

Whether it is that he is "underwhelming" or "not ready," Lance has been getting dragged to a degree. It certainly hasn't been fair, but this is the criticism that the 49ers have opened him up to.

Luckily, George Kittle recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show where he gave praise and hype towards Lance.

"I thought Trey took a bunch of steps forward," said Kittle. "For Trey to become a really good quarterback in the NFL, he needs reps. Once this kid gets a lot of reps, just watch out, because some of the things I've seen him do in practice is kind of mind-boggling. So I'm waiting for it."

Kittle, of course, was always going to hype up Lance in any appearance on any show. It is just what a good teammate and leader does. They stick up for another, which is more than what you can say about the 49ers in elevating Lance as the startet. What I was alluding to earlier that they opened up the criticisms on Lance is because he still isn't the clear starter and can't be with Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster.

This is why praising Lance publicly was absolutely necessary from Kittle. Certainly it wasn't going to come from the team like Kyle Shanahan or John Lynch. They're too busy propping up fake trade value over Garoppolo. It is truly delusional and pathetic.

With Garoppolo still aboard, there will continue to be doubt as to who the starter is and that Lance could be on the shelf once again. So long as he remains on the 49ers, there will continue to be some shade thrown at Lance. Kittle praising Lance came at the perfect time where there was nothing positive being said about him. Now there is a balance to the negative with some positive.

A bonus is that Lance gets to see an elite teammate and team captain prop him up. That has to be a great feeling to know and to confirm that Kittle will be there for Lance while the rest are doubting him. The negativity around Lance has just been too much considering there really isn't much to frown upon with his game yet.

Luckily Kittle came to the rescue to balance it out.