Why Haven't the 49ers Picked up Mike McGlinchey's Fifth-Year Option yet?

If the 49ers loved and believed in Mike McGlinchey, then they would not be letting him hang to dry out there.

The NFL Draft is the only topic tied to the 49ers right now.

However, once the draft is over, the 49ers will have a decision to make. That decision is whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option of Mike McGlinchey's rookie contract.

The 49ers have until the May 3 deadline to officially make their decision, so they still have time. Still, the fact that they have not picked up his option is quite revealing. If the 49ers loved and believed in McGlinchey, then they would not be letting him hang to dry out there. Now you could say the 49ers are busy with the draft, so they cannot fully dive into it. But what more information or talks do the 49ers need with McGlinchey?

At this point, they know who he is and what he can do. So why haven't the 49ers picked up McGlinchey's fifth-year option?

I believe they are biding their time.

They are not sure if they want to retain him past the 2021 season. If they do pick it up, they will owe him $10.8 million salary that is fully-guaranteed for 2022. After seeing the atrocity that McGlinchey put on display in 2020, that is an overpay. The 49ers probably do not believe he is worth that money.

This could be what they are pondering over. Remember, 2022 will assuredly be a significantly relieved salary cap for the 49ers. Not just because the cap will naturally rise, but because they will have Jimmy Garoppolo off of the books by then. So even though McGlinchey would be overpaid, they can afford it and see if he can somehow get it together.

Personally, I believe they should pick it up so they do not end up looking for another offensive tackle for a third-consecutive season. Plus, even if they are leaning towards not offering McGlinchey a second contract, they could use his fifth-year as the time to find and groom a replacement.

Despite the 49ers taking their time with his option, I do believe they will pick it up once the draft is over. They did take their time near the deadline to decide on Solomon Thomas' option. But that would be indicative of the 49ers that they hold Thomas and McGlinchey in the same breathe since they are treating his option the same.

I just find it fascinating that the 49ers have not picked it up yet. Perhaps they are using it as a motivational tool for McGlinchey since they didn't immediately pick it up, he could use it to fuel him.

Regardless, it is definitely interesting how the 49ers are going about this.