All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Why Jerick McKinnon Already has a Role in the 49ers Offense

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Running back Jerick McKinnon restructured his contract early in the offseason so that he could remain with the 49ers. He really didn’t have much of a choice since the 49ers were going to cut him anyways. 

McKinnon has not registered a single regular season snap for the red and gold. The guy has just been stacking checks since he inked his monstrous $30 million contract back in March 2018. It’s been one stroke of bad luck after another for him when it comes to his ACL injury. 

However, 2020 just may be his breakthrough season for health. 

McKinnon has been training without any restraints or setbacks this offseason, something that couldn’t be said this time last year. McKinnon will be entering training camp ready to compete for a spot. He needs to show what he can do to carve himself out a role. 

Or does he? 

Does a player who the 49ers have already invested so much money in need to compete for a role in the offense? 

Not at all. 

McKinnon’s current base salary is just about $1 million this season. Generally when a player is making such a minimal salary like that, they will not see much of a role if any outside of special teams. But because the 49ers threw so much money at him without getting anything, this season is their time to make up for some of those losses. 

That is why McKinnon will already have a role in the offense instead of having to compete for one. 

He is going to get the kitchen sink thrown at him and see a solid share of playing time. The 49ers need to finally get production out of McKinnon, which can be a double edged sword. Involving him for a good percentage of snaps will really test him to find out if he’s healthy. 

Yes, he has been showing strong health throughout the offseason, but it’ll all be a different story when the pads come on. McKinnon is most likely going to be the pass-catching back, but I wouldn’t rule him out to see some handoffs either. 

Let’s not forget he is a talented player and his skill set could add a missing dynamic in the backfield that the 49ers only saw with Jeff Wilson Jr. But the fact of the matter is that none of this will matter if his health cannot sustain for the entirety of the season. And that is something that could be too much for him when they 49ers hand him his role. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Compton and Long are Key to Brunskill's Development

Tom Compton and Spencer Long will help Daniel Brunksill develop in the 49ers offense.

Maverick Pallack

by

Niner4life41

Why Arik Armstead Believes the 49ers Defense Can Improve in 2020

Arik Armstead explains why he believes the San Francisco 49ers defense can improve from 2019 to 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Projecting the Impact from the 49ers' Non-First-Round Rookies

Here is what to expect from the rookies the 49ers picked after Round 1.

Nick_Newman

Kyle Juszczyk Predicts Jerick McKinnon will have Big Season for 49ers in 2020

Kyle Juszczyk predicts Jerick McKinnon will have a big season for the 49ers in 2020 despite missing the past two seasons with a torn ACL.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

How the 49ers can Improve Their Run Defense

Here's how the San Francisco 49ers can improve their run defense in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Hackphx

What is Holding up the 49ers George Kittle Contract Extension?

When will the 49ers extend George Kittle and what's the hold up?

Leo Luna

49ers Franchise Tagging George Kittle is a Likely Reality

Why it's likely the 49ers eventually will franchise tag George Kittle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

REPORT: 49ers and George Kittle have made "Minimal Progress" toward Contract Extension

The San Francisco 49ers have made minimal progress on an extension for George Kittle, according to his agent.

Grant Cohn

by

Boise49erfan

Why Nick Bosa Believes Javon Kinlaw will "Kill It" with 49ers

Nick Bosa believes rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will "kill it" with the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why Nick Bosa Refuses to Watch Fourth Quarter of Super Bowl LIV

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said he still hasn't watched the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl loss.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49