49er
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why Jimmy Garoppolo’s Interceptions Aren’t as Costly as you Think

Jose Luis Sanchez III

In every game this season, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown roughly 1-to-3 questionable passes. Some of those passes turned into interceptions for the opposing defense. It’s practically a lock for Garoppolo to have a few head scratching throws a game. 

These throws are the reason why he has 10 interceptions on the year. Granted five of them are due to his wide receivers inability to catch a pass. Regardless, 10 interceptions is not a pretty sight no matter how you look at it. However, Garoppolo’s interceptions aren’t as costly as you think. 

On the 10 drives following his interceptions this season, Garoppolo is 32-for-35 for 288 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 120 passer rating via Josh Dubow of The Associated Press.

Garoppolo is essentially saying "I messed up, but don't worry I will make up for it." Not many quarterbacks are able to fire back and make amends on their mistakes. That just gives credence to the composure of Garoppolo. He doesn't get rattled just because he made a mistake. 

Even when he threw two interceptions against the Cardinals last week he did not waver. He continued to carve up the defense of the Cardinals, just like he did on Halloween in the first matchup. Having a composed quarterback is everything in this league. Some of the starters in the league right now will continue to dig themselves into a deeper hole just because of one mistake.

Whereas Garoppolo actually gets fueled off of it. Once again, half of his interceptions were due to tipped passes from his receivers. But the fact that he realizes the error cost the team, he comes back to correct it. He's basically making his interceptions an afterthought, which is how he treats them since he fires back strong.

This should make the 49ers feel good about if Garoppolo starts a game slow and is committing errors. That way they know he will not be shaky for the rest of the game. He'll still fire the ball with a strong mentality. For all the slack Garoppolo receives, this is one where no one can touch him on.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers-Packers Will Rekindle Illustrious Rivalry on Sunday Night

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 1

One of the best rivalries in the NFL, outside of a divisional matchup, is the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. The amount of exciting games

Which NFC Team Poses the Biggest Threat for a 49ers Playoff Run?

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

A playoff appearance for the San Francisco 49ers this year is essentially a lock. What isn't a lock, however, is a playoff run. As soon as the ball is kicked off during a playoff game all bets are off.

Deebo Samuel’s Aggressive Mentality Resembles Anquan Boldin

Jose Luis Sanchez III
2 0

It is a rare trait for a wide receiver to be the aggressor and the initiator. That is exactly what Boldin and Samuel have in common.

49ers Injury Report: Kittle, Ford to be Game-Time Decisions

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

It's a different week same story when it comes to the status of start tight end George Kittle. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his press conference today that Kittle and everyone else that did not practice today will carry a game-time designation heading into Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Why the Difficult Three-Game Stretch is Beneficial for the 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The schedule for the San Francisco 49ers is about to heat up after what has been a favorable first half of the season. Specifically when it comes to the next three games

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: 49ers Remain No. 1 Despite Shaky Win

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Ever since the New England Patriots gave up the top spot, the 49ers have refused to give it up. Well after the sleepwalking performance

49ers Once Again Prove Their Depth is of High Quality

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 0

Not all teams in this league are deep most positions, let alone half of them. However, the San Francisco 49ers are one of the rare teams that are deep at almost every position.

NFC West Week 12 Check In: 49ers Return to the Winning Side

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Entering week 11, the 49ers only had a half game lead over the Seahawks. A win against the Cardinals was a must have for them so they could strengthen their grip on the NFC west.

Jimmy Garoppolo Receives Nomination for Week 11 FedEx Air Award

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Today, the NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers Fantasy Football: Has Deebo Samuel Become a Must Start?

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Samuel has stepped up in the last two games tremendously by becoming a go-to target for Jimmy Garoppolo. His 16 catches for 246 yards is by far the most on the team and is one of the best outputs in the NFL in the last two games.