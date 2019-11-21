Why Jimmy Garoppolo’s Interceptions Aren’t as Costly as you Think

In every game this season, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown roughly 1-to-3 questionable passes. Some of those passes turned into interceptions for the opposing defense. It’s practically a lock for Garoppolo to have a few head scratching throws a game.

These throws are the reason why he has 10 interceptions on the year. Granted five of them are due to his wide receivers inability to catch a pass. Regardless, 10 interceptions is not a pretty sight no matter how you look at it. However, Garoppolo’s interceptions aren’t as costly as you think.

On the 10 drives following his interceptions this season, Garoppolo is 32-for-35 for 288 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 120 passer rating via Josh Dubow of The Associated Press.

Garoppolo is essentially saying "I messed up, but don't worry I will make up for it." Not many quarterbacks are able to fire back and make amends on their mistakes. That just gives credence to the composure of Garoppolo. He doesn't get rattled just because he made a mistake.

Even when he threw two interceptions against the Cardinals last week he did not waver. He continued to carve up the defense of the Cardinals, just like he did on Halloween in the first matchup. Having a composed quarterback is everything in this league. Some of the starters in the league right now will continue to dig themselves into a deeper hole just because of one mistake.

Whereas Garoppolo actually gets fueled off of it. Once again, half of his interceptions were due to tipped passes from his receivers. But the fact that he realizes the error cost the team, he comes back to correct it. He's basically making his interceptions an afterthought, which is how he treats them since he fires back strong.

This should make the 49ers feel good about if Garoppolo starts a game slow and is committing errors. That way they know he will not be shaky for the rest of the game. He'll still fire the ball with a strong mentality. For all the slack Garoppolo receives, this is one where no one can touch him on.