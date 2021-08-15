Why Kyle Shanahan Utilized Trey Lance Strictly in the Pocket

Trey Lance had a fairly solid performance against the Chiefs in his 49ers debut.

Despite finishing 5 of 14 on the day, Lance's day is highlighted by a magnificent deep pass play to Trent Sherfield.

That was just one of his unique physical gifts. Imagine if he was able to put on display all of his abilities. That is something that bugged my editor Grant Cohn as we were walking to the press conference room postgame. This lead him to ask a series of question to Kyle Shanahan as the presser kicked off.

Cohn: Why did you decide to keep him in the pocket and not use his legs to feature the full spectrum of his talents? Shanahan: “I mean, touchdown he was out of the pocket.”

Cohn: I thought he was rolling out of the pocket? Shanahan: “Well, you got to pull up to throw back across the field. You know?” Cohn: Why not run that? Shanahan: “Cause that's what we wanted to do.”

Yes, Cohn makes a strong point that Lance's strength is using his legs. And perhaps Shanahan should have used some more boot plays or changing the "launch point" of his throw on the field as he says. Shanahan might’ve even been stubborn to consider otherwise, which is not unusual for him.

But maybe, just maybe.... Shanahan rolled out these plays because he knows that is what Lance needs to work on. This is the preseason. This is where players need to work on their flaws and weaknesses, not showcase their strengths. Otherwise, how else would you get better? When is the time to work out those kinks? In practice? You can only replicate so much in practice and with pressure in a live game.

Going through it in a real game against a real opposing defense and not his teammates is where Lance will get the optimal look. Besides, Lance can easily correct some of the errant throws and decision-making. He looked no better than Jimmy Garoppolo when it came to those mistakes, except you know he can hit the deep pass plays.

I compare this to someone who works out at the gym. Their greatest strength is with arms, but their weakness is legs. Wouldn't that person, or even a fitness coach, look to get them working on their legs? That is Shanahan working with Lance in the pocket strictly. He is not worried about rolling him out or having him create plays with his feet. That is his natural ability and fit in the offense. What isn't his natural ability is just sitting in the pocket and picking apart the defense. If he can be solid in that area, then he goes from being better than Garoppolo to not even being the same stratosphere as him.

Asking Shanahan those questions by Cohn was absolutely necessary, especially since no one else would have asked them. The fact Shanahan responded that way to Cohn tells me that he really didn't care to utilize Lance outside of the pocket. And when he did on the touchdown throw, that was all he needed to know and confirm about his quarterback.

I think by the time the 49ers face the Raiders in Week 3, that is where we'll see the "full spectrum" of Lance because that is when Shanahan will want to confirm if Lance should be the starter.