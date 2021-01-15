Why Robert Saleh is the Perfect Coach for the Jets

Robert Saleh will become the new head coach of the New York Jets after inking a five-year deal

It's a done deal.

Robert Saleh will become the new head coach of the New York Jets after inking a five-year deal. His time as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers officially comes to a close.

This was to be expected after the phenomenal season Saleh had in 2020. While Saleh leaving is a substantial loss to the 49ers, the Jets have locked in the perfect person to become their head coach.

The Jets are in desperate need of a culture change. Having Adam Gase there was a complete debacle from the start. Now all everyone thinks about when it comes to "gang green" is a dumpster fire. The Jets are the new Cleveland Browns.

By hiring Saleh, the Jets now have a chance at rising from the ashes.

There is little reason to doubt that Saleh can get New York back into a respectable and contending football team. Is it an ideal situation for him? Not really. The Los Angeles Chargers were the most attractive job in terms of winning immediately.

However, if there is any coach that can get the Jets turned around quickly it is Saleh. Just look at what he did this past season with the 49ers. The defense lost DeForest Buckner and a plethora of key players sustaining injuries. No one would have blamed him had the defense fell towards the bottom half of league rankings.

But they didn't. The defense was still a teetering top-five unit. Saleh did all that with a constant shuffling of his lineup and gave his defense a new identity through a portion of the season. Saleh understands how and when to adapt. He is not a stubborn old dinosaur like most head coaches are.

The defensive improvement for the 49ers has been an ongoing trend since Saleh became the defensive coordinator. You don't do that by simply implementing scheme. You do that with how you create your culture. The guy knows how to lead and communicate. He is more than just an intelligent guy who understands scheme so proficiently.

Yes, having that is a great addition for the Jets who badly needed defensive improvement. But most importantly they need a head coach who is going to bring out the best of his players and coaching staff. The Jets are going to be a team that competes every game next season no matter what the talent level or record of the team is.

In fact, I am willing to go as far as to say by 2022 that Saleh will have the Jets ready for playoff contention. The 49ers will sorely miss him, but will live on through him via DeMeco Ryans. Now it is Saleh's deserved time to shine as a head coach.