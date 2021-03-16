Why Samson Ebukam Could Turn Into the 49ers' Version of Shaquil Barrett

If your initial reaction was anything like mine, the signing was very underwhelming.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the 49ers were signing former Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam. Ebukam's contract is worth $12 million over two years, with an additional $1.5 million if certain incentives are met.

If your initial reaction was anything like mine, the signing was very underwhelming. Especially considering all of the high-profile edge rushers on the market such as Bud Dupree, Carl Lawson, Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, and many others.

As the first day of the legal tampering came to a close, the signing grew on me. Mostly because the aforementioned were completely out of the 49ers' price range.

Edge rushers who agreed to terms on a new contract yesterday:

Understanding that the 49ers were likely never in play for a big-name pass rusher, the Ebukam signing makes a lot of sense.

I think it's likely that the front office signed Ebukam with hopes he could evolve into their own version of Shaquil Barrett, the phenom pass rusher of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There are many parallels between Ebukam and Barrett, ranging from their measurables to their career paths.

Measurables Ebukam* Barrett* Height 6'1 7/8" 6'1 3/8" Weight 240 251 Arm length 32 1/2" 32 1/4" 40-yard dash 4.45 4.73 Bench press 24 16 Vertical Jump 39" 29" Broad jump 10' 10" 9' 5"

* Ebukam's measurables from 2017 pro day at Eastern Washington

* Barrett's measurables from 2014 pro day at Colorado State

Measurables take away:

Ebukam and Barrett are similar in stature. However, Ebukam is a much more dynamic athlete than Barrett.

Fun fact: Ebukam ran a faster 40-yard dash at the Eastern Washington Pro-Day than NFL wide receivers Cooper Kupp (4.56) and Kendrick Bourne (4.53).

Times recorded at Eastern Washington pro day, not the 2017 NFL combine.

Similar career paths-

Neither Barrett nor Ebukam participated in the NFL scouting combine. Both players had to showcase their skills at their respective school's pro day.

Barrett went undrafted, while Ebukam was a fourth-round pick. Both began their careers on extremely talented defenses.

After spending his first year on Denver's practice squad, Barrett accumulated 14 sacks and 35 quarterback hits between 2015-2018. Barrett then signed a one-year $4M contract with the Buccaneers and exploded. Since signing that contract, Barrett has recorded 27.5 sacks and 53 quarterback hits (both most in the NFC).

Throughout his first four years in the NFL, Ebukam has totaled 14 sacks and 28 quarterback hits. The sack number is equivalent to Barrett's first four years, and the number of quarterback hits is only seven less.

Snap counts, sacks, and QB hits within the first four years:

Year Snaps Sacks QB Hits 1 Ebukam 351 - Barrett 497 Ebukam 2.0 - Barrett 5.5 Ebukam 5 - Barrett 12 2 Ebukam 693 - Barrett 420 Ebukam 3.0 - Barrett 1.5 Ebukam 6 - Barrett 4 3 Ebukam 565 - Barrett 664 Ebukam 4.5 - Barrett 4.0 Ebukam 10 - Barrett 12 4 Ebukam 363 - Barrett 275 Ebukam 4.5 - Barrett 3.0 Ebukam 7 - Barrett 7 Total Ebukam 1,972 - Barrett 1,856 Ebukam 14.0 - Barrett 14.0 Ebukam 28 - Barrett 35

Take away: Barrett was more efficient getting after the quarterback throughout the first four years of his career, but Ebukam isn't too far off regarding production.

Why Ebukam could be the 49ers version of Barrett-

Ebukam has the speed that Dee Ford possessed that really unlocked the 49ers' 2019 defense. The team has a very talented defensive line but has lacked the speed component ever since Ford hasn't been able to stay on the field.

This past season, Ebukam was among the most efficient pass rushers in the game. According to Pro Football Reference, Ebukam blitzed only 29 times yet was able to hurry the quarterback 13 times and tie his career-high in sacks with 4.5.

Assuming the 49ers use Ebukam exclusively as a pass rusher, he should have no problem breaking his career-high sack total.

At the very minimum, the defense acquired a speed rusher off the edge, who has proven he can get after quarterbacks. Even if he's only in on passing downs, an efficient pass rusher is worth a $6 million AAV in today's NFL.

Could the ceiling of this signing eventually be reminiscent of the Buccaneers and Barrett? I don't think it's out of the question. It's about opportunity and fit. Ebukam will have the opportunity to rush the passer more in San Francisco than he did in Los Angeles, and he should slide nicely into that Dee Ford role.

Additionally, Ebukam has Barrett-like durability. Barrett has only missed four games across six seasons, but more impressively, Ebukam has never missed a game in his four-year career.

Durability is a trait I'm sure all 49er fans could appreciate.

