Why the 49ers haven't traded Nick Mullens

Grant Cohn

The 49ers could have traded Nick Mullens for a draft pick, but refused.

Why?

According to The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi, two teams tried to trade for Mullens during the offseason -- this happened back when Jameis Winston was a free agent. Meaning certain teams wanted Mullens, a former undrafted free agent, more than they wanted Winston, a former no. 1 pick. Winston recently signed with the Saints.

Some people around the league seem to view Mullens as a starting-caliber quarterback right now. Including Mullens, apparently. He recently fired his agent, Bus Cook, and hired the powerhouse agency CAA, which represents some of the best and highest-paid NFL quarterbacks, such as Drew Brees and Matt Ryan. CAA clearly expects Mullens to receive a big payday in the not-too-distant future, from the 49ers or another team.

The 49ers probably could have traded Mullens for a third- or fourth-round draft pick this year, and they needed one of those. They had zero picks between Rounds 1 and 5. But they hung onto Mullens.

Why?

For starters, Mullens is valuable and cheap. He can run Kyle Shanahan’s offense and win games if Jimmy Garoppolo gets injured. Mullens is the best backup quarterback in the NFL, and yet the 49ers will pay him only $750,000 next season. What a bargain.

In 2021, Mullens will be a restricted free agent. But the 49ers can give him a first-round tender and keep him another season for less than $5 million unless another team wants to trade the 49ers a first-round pick. Unlikely.

The 49ers need Mullens because they need a quality backup quarterback. C.J. Beathard doesn’t qualify. He had some promising moments as a rookie in 2017 but took a beating and never has been the same.

And the coaching staff still has questions about Garoppolo’s ceiling and decision-making, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran. And the 49ers pay Garoppolo roughly $27 million per season. And he will turn 29 in November. And they can trade him whenever they want.

If Garoppolo improves his decision-making and wins the Super Bowl during the next two seasons, the 49ers probably will extend his contract and trade Mullens.

But if Garoppolo does not improve or win the Super Bowl, the 49ers might start to feel he’s too expensive. And in 2022, when Garoppolo will be 30 and have just one season left on his contract, the 49ers might trade him and make Mullens the starter. Mullens would be cheaper and younger -- only 27.

We can’t know what the 49ers have in mind for the future. Be we do know they’ve kept their options open, and Mullens is a legitimate option. 

