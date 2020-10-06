SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Why the 49ers Loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was so Meaningful

Grant Cohn

If the 49ers can't beat the Philadelphia Eagles, who the hell can they beat?

Of course, the 49ers can beat those two New Jersey teams. But those two teams are the absolute worst.

We know the 49ers couldn't beat the Arizona Cardinals at home when Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley, Dre Greenlaw and Raheem Mostert were healthy. Sure, the 49ers had lots of injuries against the Eagles. But the Eagles had lots of injuries, too. And the Eagles essentially have one player on offense -- their quarterback, Carson Wentz. They got beat by one player on offense. And Week 1, they got beat by two players on offense -- Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

That's very bad.

The loss to the Eagles is tremendously meaningful in a negative way. And I'm not trying to be negative -- I'm trying to be honest and realistic. And I'm saying this: Who the hell can the 49ers beat? If Sunday night's game were boxing match, it would have been a contender losing to a bum. The 49ers are a contender and they lost to a bum. So you have to say, "How good is that boxer?"

Or in this case, how good is this football team?

The team that we thought the 49ers should be would have won all four games despite the injuries. But now what we're learning maybe they're not the team we thought they are. Maybe a 2-2 record is appropriate. You can't say they're 2-2 but they're really a 4-0 team. No, they're 2-2 and they lost to one mediocre team and one horrible team.

Which leads me to my final question: Who the hell are these 49ers?

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How can the 49ers Clean up Their Offensive Line Woes?

The San Francisco 49ers are running out of time to fix their offensive line problems.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Studs and Duds: Week 4

Here are the best and worst players from the 49ers Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick_Newman

49ers Release Mohamed Sanu

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly released wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Grant Cohn

3 Thoughts From the 49ers 25-20 Loss to the Eagles

Here's what we learned from the San Francisco 49ers 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Injury News: K'Waun Williams and Ziggy Ansah Placed on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers placed K'Waun Williams and defensive end Ziggy Ansah on Injured Reserve.

Grant Cohn

Five Takeaways From the 49ers' 25-20 Week 5 Loss Against Eagles

Five major takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' 25-20 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nick Mullens is a Fiat 500

What San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens has in common with a Fiat 500.

Crystal Scuor

Week 5 Monday Morning 49ers Musings

Random thoughts and musings about the San Francisco 49ers after 25-20 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jack Hammer

5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 4 Answered

The San Francisco 49ers laid on egg at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-20.

Jack Hammer

San Francisco 49ers 20, Philadelphia Eagles 25: Grades

Here are position-by-position grades for the San Francisco 49ers after their 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Grant Cohn