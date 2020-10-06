Why the 49ers Loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was so Meaningful

If the 49ers can't beat the Philadelphia Eagles, who the hell can they beat?

Of course, the 49ers can beat those two New Jersey teams. But those two teams are the absolute worst.

We know the 49ers couldn't beat the Arizona Cardinals at home when Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley, Dre Greenlaw and Raheem Mostert were healthy. Sure, the 49ers had lots of injuries against the Eagles. But the Eagles had lots of injuries, too. And the Eagles essentially have one player on offense -- their quarterback, Carson Wentz. They got beat by one player on offense. And Week 1, they got beat by two players on offense -- Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

That's very bad.

The loss to the Eagles is tremendously meaningful in a negative way. And I'm not trying to be negative -- I'm trying to be honest and realistic. And I'm saying this: Who the hell can the 49ers beat? If Sunday night's game were boxing match, it would have been a contender losing to a bum. The 49ers are a contender and they lost to a bum. So you have to say, "How good is that boxer?"

Or in this case, how good is this football team?

The team that we thought the 49ers should be would have won all four games despite the injuries. But now what we're learning maybe they're not the team we thought they are. Maybe a 2-2 record is appropriate. You can't say they're 2-2 but they're really a 4-0 team. No, they're 2-2 and they lost to one mediocre team and one horrible team.

Which leads me to my final question: Who the hell are these 49ers?