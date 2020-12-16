Why the 49ers Need George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo to Return

George Kittle officially returned to the practice field Wednesday, which means he has a shot to play against the Cowboys in Week 15.

The season is essentially over with for the San Francisco 49ers.

Getting into the playoffs will take nothing short of a miracle, so they can forget about that dream. It is dead in the water. All that matters now for the 49ers is putting 2020 behind them because it has been abysmal year since losing in the Super Bowl.

However, despite the season being lost, the 49ers are still looking to push George Kittle, and even Jimmy Garoppolo if he is ready, back onto the field. Kittle officially returned to the practice field Wednesday, which means he has a shot to play against the Cowboys in Week 15. Originally, Kyle Shanahan would have only brought either of these two players back if the playoffs was still attainable. But now it seems he has a change of heart.

“I would think about it a lot differently," said Shanahan. "I'm not saying for sure no. If I thought it would help him and I thought it would help our team, definitely. I mean, there's more things to it than just making the playoffs. Obviously, that's the number one thing, but it would have to do with what George, if he's risking anything, then it'd be an easy decision. We wouldn't even think about it, but if he could 100-percent come back and be normal, then that's something I'll talk to him about, talk to [general manager] John [Lynch] about it and we'll figure out what's best for him and the team.”

Given how horrid their luck has been with injuries this season, you would think the 49ers would just keep these two players on ice for next season.

But the 49ers need Kittle and Garoppolo to return to finish out the year strong.

The last thing Kyle Shanahan wants is to end the season with a poor taste in his mouth. Remember, the 49ers were supposed to a Super Bowl contending team. It wasn't until injuries derailed the season that it became a farfetched idea of making it.

Finishing out the season on a good note actually matters to the coaches and players. While they would significantly benefit more from losing the rest of their games for a better draft pick, they could care less about it. Winning football games to give themselves something to build off of going into next year is what matters.

And by having Kittle and potentially Garoppolo return would give the 49ers only their third real look at their offense fully healthy. They have to prove to themselves, and potential free agents in March, that when they have all their players available they're still one of the premier teams in the NFL.

Plus, the 49ers are paying Kittle and Garoppolo a lot of money. They probably see it as a waste to just keep them on the sidelines, especially if they are capable of playing.

So while it does make sense to keep both players out for precautionary and tanking reasons, this team could care less about it. How they finish the season will matter much more to them ego-wise than anything else.