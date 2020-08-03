Why the 49ers Need Jordan Reed

The writing was on the wall for months for former Washington tight end Jordan Reed to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Finding a No. 2 tight end to compliment George Kittle was a main offseason goal for the 49ers. When they failed to reel in Austin Hooper, they had to start looking at some vets like Delanie Walker and Reed.

Signing Reed just made too much sense for the 2020 season. He's cost effective, which is critical for the 49ers, and has familiarity with Kyle Shanahan from his rookie season in Washington.

The main drawback is his health. Reed hasn't been able to shake the injury bug since he entered the league. When he has been able to string along some games, he produces as one of the best receiving tight ends in the game.

And that is why the 49ers need Reed.

Yes, his health is the tipping point for him to even be able make an impact. But that is a risk the 49ers will gladly take.

First and foremost, Reed will not be a starter in the offense. His playing time will be significantly reduced to what he is accustomed to, which should benefit him greatly. The less snaps he plays, the less likely he will suffer through another concussion.

Quite frankly, I am astonished that he is still pursuing a professional football career given how frequent his head injuries have been.

Nevertheless, settling as a role player will act as a precaution for Reed's health.

Secondly, Reed will find open space plentiful this season. All of his time in Washington, he was the main attraction. A defense could easily key in on him because he was Washington's best skill player. That is why he took so many hits as soon as he made catches.

But with Kittle as the star of the show, Reed should find favorable matchups and potentially even get lost in the shuffle. There are multiple players on the 49ers offense that a defense needs to worry about first before they get to Reed.

With Reed in the mix, it sets the 49ers up beautifully for 22 personnel -- two tight ends, two running backs and only one wide receiver. It is going to be a mismatch nightmare because it will force a defense to play base longer than it has to. And even if they change to a nickel set, a smaller player will still be at a disadvantage.

Once again, health is the main key here and Reed is setup better than any other season prior to this one. There will always be cringes whenever he takes a hit, because that could be the hit that puts him back on the shelf.

Still, taking a chance on Reed is well worth the pennies the 49ers are surrendering. Should he find and sustain his health, then the 49ers will be an overpowering offense. One elite pass-catching tight end at Shanahan's disposal was overbearing. Reed can take the offense to another level.