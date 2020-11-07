Why the 49ers Should Aspire to be on Fred Warner's Level

Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers was an ugly performance by the San Francisco 49ers.

Yes, they were without so many players and had to prepare on such a short week. But almost every player on the 49ers looked as if they were banking on the NFL postponing their Week 9 matchup. You just didn't see much intensity from the team.

The only player who really displayed endless resolve was linebacker Fred Warner.

Warner in every game this season has been the best, if not one of the best players for the 49ers. He's just on another level this season and is finally garnering the recognition as an elite player that he so rightfully deserves.

What makes him stand out on the team is that he is the only consistent, elite talent that executes and goes hard on every play. His energy levels and intensity can be heard and felt as far as the press box in Levi's Stadium.

"That's just me," said Warner at his postgame on Thursday. "Every single time I am out there in between the white that's my job as the guy everybody is looking at to bring energy to the group"

Warner was all over the place against the Packers and didn't drop an ounce of effort even when the game was out of reach.

Every player on the 49ers should aspire to be on Warner's level.

If every player was able to match or even come close to the fire that Warner brings every game, then perhaps this teams wins an extra game or two. When Warner steps onto the field, he steps on knowing he is THE man. There is no question or doubt about what he can do and he shows it every time he goes out there.

You cannot say that about the rest of the 49ers.

Sure, there are a handful of players that are always gonna bring it and consistently execute. But there is a reason the 49ers are 4-5. It is because they do not have those players with that right mindset, energy and level of execution. What you actually see is a lot of players not owning up to their errant plays and being content with their average performance like a Mike McGlinchey or a Jimmie Ward.

At some point, these players have to care and hold themselves accountable. Leave no doubt and tap into the swagger that was showcased throughout 2019 en route to a Super Bowl appearance.