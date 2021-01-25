Why the 49ers Should Retire Jimmy Garoppolo's Number

Jimmy Garoppolo has been constantly slandered ever since the San Francisco 49ers choked in the Super Bowl.

His inconsistent performances and lack of health is why the 49ers will explore their options at quarterback. Garoppolo's tenure as the 49ers starting quarterback has not been ideal since he inked his deal with the team. In fact, some fans even see him as a failed signing.

However, I disagree with that notion. Garoppolo has been a major factor as to why the 49ers are among the NFL's elite. And because of his contributions to that, the 49ers should retire Garoppolo's number.

Garoppolo's first major contribution that helped kickstart the 49ers Super Bowl run in 2019 was when he missed the 2018 season due to a torn ACL. The 49ers ended up losing almost every game the rest of the way. But it was because of Garoppolo's inability to stay healthy, the 49ers ended up with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. That pick turned into Nick Bosa and so started the defensive dominance in 2019.

Garoppolo is to be thanked for that along for his ability to help steady the ship toward a Super Bowl appearance in Miami.

Now Garoppolo is poised to have the same impact this offseason that he did following the 2018 season. The 49ers finished 6-10 and are slated to pick at No. 12 in the draft. It is all thanks to Garoppolo's lack of health once again. This time due to a high ankle sprain. San Francisco can now use the 12th pick to either take a quarterback, move up for one or even use it to save Matthew Stafford from Detroit.

If they get Stafford, then Garoppolo can be cut to give the 49ers salary cap savings that can be used towards re-signing Trent Williams. Again, Garoppolo should be thanked. His fragility is what is helping the 49ers achieve prominence. And as much as his effort to return to the field toward the end of the season was lacking, he actually helped the 49ers by staying in the luxury suite taking notes.

Don't get it twisted. I am not saying I am glad that Garoppolo got injured. But the reality is he is an injury prone player. He is who he is. At least his injuries are essentially benefitting the 49ers in acquiring talented players. Because of that, the 49ers are going to be back in the Super Bowl discussion and with a better quarterback.

That sounds like a guy who is worthy of a jersey retirement.

Jimmy Garoppolo.

A legend.