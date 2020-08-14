SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNews
Search

Why the 49ers Should Sign J.J. Nelson

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Lacking a vertical threat at wide receiver must be bugging Kyle Shanahan. 

With Travis Benjamin opting out of the season, there is no one who can step up and fulfill the role. That is why the 49ers brought in Tavon Austin, Donte Moncrief, and J.J. Nelson. One of these receivers will likely ink a one-year deal with the 49ers, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they made the 53-man roster either. 

But the one wide receiver that the 49ers should sign is J.J. Nelson. 

Out of each of these receivers, Nelson is the one who truly presents a problem against the defense with his speed. Not to mention that he has the best resume as a receiver.

Moncrief hasn’t been productive since he was with the Indianapolis Colts when Andrew Luck was the quarterback. He's also shown how inconsistent his hands are, so he's a bit of a butterfingers. 

Austin is more of an ideal special teamer and doesn’t carry any hope at playing receiver. Austin had 13 catches for 177 yards last season with Dallas, so he’s not going to play a role as a wide receiver. 

With Nelson in the fold, the 49ers can still roll him out on special teams and utilize his speed to unleash a flurry of vertical based routes. Austin’s main attraction is his gadget ability, which would easily fit in the Niners’ system. 

However, Nelson can definitely be that player. 

Last year I had the chance to attend some of the Raiders’ practices in training camp and noticed how heavily involved Nelson was in the offense. It just wasn’t as a receiver - he was implemented as a gadget player consistently. 

The only reason he wasn’t successful in Oakland was because injuries forced him to miss time that saw him fall out of favor. So he is very well capable of being that player should the 49ers want to explore that avenue with him. 

His stats do not help his case in the last two years due to injuries, but the 49ers have proven that they’ll roll the dice on these players if they view the ceiling to be higher.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

George Kittle Agrees to Contract Extension with 49ers

George Kittle reportedly has agreed to a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Why Compton and Long are Key to Brunskill's Development

Tom Compton and Spencer Long will help Daniel Brunksill develop in the 49ers offense.

Maverick Pallack

by

MERL49erforlife

George Kittle to Sign Extension with 49ers on Friday

George Kittle will sign a six-year contract extension worth $94.8 million with the 49ers, according to a well-placed source.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Why Jerick McKinnon Already has a Role in the 49ers Offense

The 49ers have paid Jerick McKinnon too much money to simply cut him now.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

Trent Williams and Nick Bosa Will Benefit From Training Camp Battles

Trent Williams versus Nick Bosa is the matchup to watch at 49ers training camp.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Aje806tx49

49ers to Sign Tavon Austin?

The 49ers reportedly intend to sign wide receiver Tavon Austin.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

Projecting the Impact from the 49ers' Non-First-Round Rookies

Here is what to expect from the rookies the 49ers picked after Round 1.

Nick_Newman

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

Why the 49ers are Looking to Sign Tavon Austin

Tavon Austin possesses traits the San Francisco 49ers covet.

Leo Luna

by

Boise49erfan

How the 49ers can Improve Their Run Defense

Here's how the San Francisco 49ers can improve their run defense in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Why Arik Armstead Believes the 49ers Defense Can Improve in 2020

Arik Armstead explains why he believes the San Francisco 49ers defense can improve from 2019 to 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41