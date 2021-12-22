Why the 49ers Will Win Out the Rest of the Season

Winning out for the San Francisco 49ers is very well within their capabilities.

A playoff berth is more likely than not for the 49ers.

Currently they are sitting as the No. 6 seed with an 8-6 record. Barring a collapse these last three games of the season, I'd say the 49ers are making the playoffs.

In fact, I believe it is a lock that they are making the playoffs. And possibly with higher seeding, too.

The last three opponents for the 49ers are the Titans, Texans, and Rams. Houston is the biggest joke here and should be handled easily at home. Facing the Rams has been a huge advantage for the 49ers, so that isn't a dramatic worry in the season finale. The real challenge here for the 49ers is the Titans, and not because they are a vaunted team.

Tennessee is weak right now. Their offense is stagnant missing so many key players. Only their defense presents fits for the 49ers. Beside that, the most difficult thing about the Titans is that the 49ers are facing them on a short week on the road. This is a game that they should win so long as they do not shoot themselves in the foot.

This is why the 49ers will win out for the rest of the season.

Their three final opponents are not scary. San Francisco is more than capable of handling the Titans, Texans, and Rams. You could even argue that the Rams are the most difficult matchup here because that game could carry high stakes and create a ton of pressure. Still, the 49ers know the recipe to beat them. They just always get up for the Rams and there is no reason to doubt them this time.

So really, the Titans on Thursday night is the closest toss up. All the 49ers have to do is get over the hurdles of a short week. If the 49ers managed their players right this week, then they should be good enough for Thursday night.

At that point, the 49ers just need to show up.

Take care of the football and do not stall out often on offense. San Francisco's defense should be able to bottle up the Titans offense easily, so really the weight of success falls on the shoulders of the offense. It'll be the Titans strength versus what is supposed to be a strength of the 49ers since the offense is Kyle Shanahan's schtick.

Plus, if the 49ers can manage to win out, then they will be riding a five game winning streak going into the playoffs. They will be riding a massive wave of momentum that no team in the playoffs will want to stand against.

Losing one of these games is definitely on the table for the 49ers, but I strongly believe they can run the table these final weeks of the season.