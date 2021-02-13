Why the 49ers Won't Cut Jimmy Garoppolo

Cutting Jimmy Garoppolo right now would save the 49ers nearly $24 million in salary cap space.

If the 49ers were to do that, then all of a sudden affording Trent Williams and Jason Verrett becomes possible. It may seem nuts to outright cut a starting quarterback, but Garoppolo has brought this upon himself. The guy just can't stay healthy and if you aren't available in the NFL, then you are expendable.

However, even though there is a huge cap relief behind cutting Garoppolo, there is no way the 49ers will do that.

Cutting Garoppolo, despite it being a valid notion, is still a risky move. The only way the 49ers would do that is if they already found his replacement on the roster. I doubt the 49ers view any free agent quarterback as an upgrade over him, which I would argue Ryan Fitzpatrick is better. Still, that isn't a move the 49ers would do.

Unless they are able to acquire someone via trade, like if they brought in Matthew Stafford, then Garoppolo is most likely going to be the starting quarterback in 2021. Cutting Garoppolo would be a gamble and huge swing for the fences. The 49ers are sufficient with him under center, but they cannot reach that level if he doesn't take the field.

This is why you constantly hear quarterback rumors with the 49ers involved. It doesn't matter whether or not they are legitimate or not. The fact remains the 49ers have an issue at quarterback. You can analyze his gameplay all you want. The point I will continue to stick with him is his inability to remain healthy. You can't even analyze his game because he can't get on the field.

Playing with risk is not in the 49ers DNA. They always take the conservative route and cutting Garoppolo would be risky to them, especially without his replacement on the roster. Unless the Kyle Shanahan secretly dislikes Garoppolo, like how the Rams felt about Jared Goff, then they will not cut him.

They actually do like Garoppolo. They just hate that he can't stay healthy. Its actually quite funny that the 49ers aren't into that much risk, yet have no problem rolling out Garoppolo who has a high likelihood of suffering an injury.

Either way, do not expect Garoppolo to bet cut this year. The only way he leaves the 49ers is via trade and even that is a stretch.