Why the Difficult Three-Game Stretch is Beneficial for the 49ers

The schedule for the San Francisco 49ers is about to heat up after what has been a favorable first half of the season. Specifically when it comes to the next three games, the 49ers play the most difficult three game stretch in NFL history.

No team has played three straight games against teams with an .800+ winning percentage this late in the season in the Super Bowl era via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

The 49ers will matchup with the Packers at Levi’s Stadium, then hit the road to face the Ravens and Saints. These three teams are easily in the top-tier of elite teams in the league. A win against them will not come easy by any means. However, this tough three game stretch is beneficial for the 49ers. These games will battle harden this team in preparation for the playoffs.

Like the saying goes, Iron sharpens Iron. By matching up with the top teams in the league the 49ers are able to elevate to a higher level. In order to be the best, you have to go up against and beat the best. Wins against Washington and Cleveland are meaningless other than aiding the team’s record. Wins against the next three teams carry a ton of weight.

It’ll give the 49ers a good sense of where they are at and what to improve on so they aren’t taken by surprise come playoff time. Otherwise, if they take everything at face value against the lower-level competition, then they will get ousted fast in the playoffs. Now I'm not diminishing any of the nine wins the 49ers have tallied. But the fact remains that this three-game stretch will test the 49ers more than any other stretch of games this season.

If anything, their wins so far this season have allowed them to lose a game or two during this stretch. Of course, losing is never the ideal option, but the 49ers will still have benefited from these matchups regardless of the outcome. This three-game stretch is likely a reason why the 49ers have been cautious with George Kittle, despite what Kyle Shanahan has said about holding him out. In order to fully measure the team, they will need Kittle back in the lineup to see how they stack up.

Plus, these games are pivotal when it comes to playoff seeding, so there is a lot at stake over the next three games. It is also these type of high-caliber games that come close to re-enacting a playoff atmosphere. Take this Sunday night’s matchup with the Packers. That is game that is going to be on primetime involving two elite teams. Levi’s stadium is going to be rocking just as loud, if not louder than Monday night against the Seahawks.

Of course, the atmosphere will not be as intense for the 49ers until they go against the Ravens and Saints since those are road games. Those are two games that will be played in hostile environments. So when thinking about the next three games for the 49ers, it shouldn’t be regarding how tough they are. It should be how beneficial it’ll be to matchup with the best teams to better prepare themselves for a serious playoff run.