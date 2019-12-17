Why the Loss to Atlanta is a Needed Reality Check for the 49ers

Coming off a shootout win against the New Orleans Saints gave the San Francisco 49ers a surge of confidence. To be able to beat the Saints at the SuperDome with Dree Brees lighting it up is a rare sighting. That win gave the 49ers a high that they carried with them into week 15's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Unfortunately, the 49ers were not able to transform that high into a drive. A drive that would have lead them to demolishing a low-level team in the Falcons. The 49ers fell to Atlanta at Levi's Stadium - falling into what was a trap game entering the matchup. It is a loss that hurts the team with playoff seeding, but it actually was a needed reality check for the 49ers.

Losing to Atlanta should bring the 49ers back down to earth. It is a reality check to let them know that anyone can beat them - that they are not invincible. There are only two games left in the season and even though the 49ers have clinched a playoff berth - they still are looking to achieve a first-round bye berth.

That is what this loss to the Falcons will provide to the 49ers: motivation.

The motivation to reach that first-round bye to immensely ease up the path to the Super Bowl. It is the feeling of hunger. A hungry team would not have fallen to a lowly Falcons team like the 49ers did at home. Of course, missing half of the defensive starters would put any team in a tough position. However, that does not excuse the poor efforts the offense demonstrated.

They just put on a show in New Orleans that was nothing short of elite. Yet when an average team at best shows up on the 49ers' doorstep - they suddenly aren't able to floor the gas pedal? It is simply a reflection of the mentality of these players and even the coaches for not finding the right words that would enact a smelling salt type of awakening.

It is just one loss, so the world isn't crashing down or anything of the sort. This was a necessary loss to remind the 49ers that they cannot slip up. Luckily, they afforded themselves the breathing room when they defeated the Saints last week. Now that room is evaporated with the Los Angeles Rams' pending arrival on Saturday. The 49ers have to understand the severity of a loss to the Rams in week 16.

They have to feel that hunger again. Otherwise, they will have just been another elite team that peaked way too early. One thing is for certain - the Rams will feel like they haven't eaten in weeks. Sean McVay is sure to remember the dismantling the 49ers' defense did to his offense. He has to be looking for revenge, especially after getting embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend.

If anything, the San Francisco 49ers should thank the Falcons. Thank for reminding them that they need to keep the foot on the gas pedal. That they cannot fall asleep at the wheel. With two games left until playoff time, the 49ers must use these remaining games to establish momentum. A run at the playoffs doesn't often just suddenly start come playoff time. Momentum being developed now will have this team surging when the actual playoffs arrives.

The only question is: Are the 49ers back to reality after the loss to Atlanta? We will soon find out in week 16 against the Rams.