Why the 49ers Will Lose to the Cowboys

Finding ways to lose is what the 2020 49ers freaking do. It's what they specialize in.

The 49ers should beat the Cowboys this Sunday, but won't.

The 49ers have a better record than Dallas and are three-point favorites. The Cowboys have the worst defense in the NFL -- it allows 30.8 points per game and a whopping 5.1 yards per carry. And former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan is the Dallas defensive coordinator. And we know how bad he is.

Plus, the Cowboys don't have their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, who could have given the 49ers defense problems. He's out for the season with a broken ankle. His replacement, Andy Dalton, stinks on ice. The 49ers made him look terrible last season when he played for the Bengals, and they should make him look terrible again on Sunday. The 49ers have a terrific defense that will come to play and limit the Dallas to no more than one touchdown.

And somehow, the 49ers STILL will find a way to lose.

Why?

Because finding ways to lose is what the 2020 49ers freaking do. It's what they specialize in. Every week, they find a new way to beat themselves. Recently, they've been experimenting with "not blocking," which is like blocking but, instead of getting in defenders way, offensive players just let them run past. This revolutionary technique might work some day, but hasn't worked for the 49ers yet.

So we can count on Nick Mullens to get hit at least 10 times. We can count on him to turn the ball over at least once. We can count on his receivers to drop at least five passes. We can count on the 49ers running backs to commit at least one fumble. We can count on Kyle Shanahan to call a pass when he should call a run at least once in a critical moment. And despite all those mistakes, when the 49ers are driving late in the fourth quarterback while trailing in a close game, we can count on Mike McGlinchey to miss at least three blocks in a row and ruin the 49ers comeback attempt.

This is what the 49ers do in 2020. And this is what they will continue to do the rest of the season. They won't win another game because they don't know how to win.

Maybe they'll figure it out next year.

Final score: 49ers 13, Cowboys 15.