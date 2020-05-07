All49ers
Why Travis Benjamin Probably will make the 49ers Final Roster

Grant Cohn

When the 49ers signed wide receiver Travis Benjamin this offseason, most people didn’t think much of the move. Most people still seem to think he won’t make their final roster. They see him as a training-camp body the 49ers will release before the regular season.

Not so fast.

Benjamin recently had a video conference with Bay Area reporters, and explained exactly why the 49ers signed him.

“Speed,” Benjamin said. “Kyle (Shanahan) loves speed. Whenever there’s a fast guy willing to make a play, Kyle is willing to draw it for you to make that play.”

How does Benjamin know what Shanahan likes? Because Benjamin played for Shanahan in 2014 when Shanahan was the Browns’ offensive coordinator.

“It gives me a slight edge,” Benjamin said, “I know what to expect. I know what Kyle likes in his offense. He wants a guy who can learn and play each receiver position out there.”

And he wants speed. And Benjamin is the fastest wide receiver on the 49ers.

Their fastest receiver used to Marquise Goodwin, but the 49ers traded him this offseason to the Eagles. So Benjamin fills Goodwin's void as the 49ers’ designated deep threat. Benjamin runs a 4.36. No other 49ers wide receiver runs faster than 4.47.

Benjamin, 30, played the past four seasons for the Chargers and was their designated deep threat and punt returner. He probably will fill both of those roles for the 49ers next season if he makes the team.

Last season, the 49ers threw deep less frequently than any other offense, but Shanahan wants to call deep passes. He's itching to call them. He called lots of them in Houston and Atlanta and wants to call them in Santa Clara, too. He’s one of the best at designing deep play-action throws, and Benjamin is a terrific deep threat. And the 49ers have such a good running game, defenses have over-commit to stop it, so they leave themselves vulnerable to deep passes

Meaning Benjamin could score some long, long touchdowns next season. He’s the perfect complement to a dominant run game. All run-first teams need a fast receiver like Benjamin.

They also need a quarterback who can throw deep.

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t a particularly confident deep thrower -- he’s more comfortable throwing short passes. But he can improve his long throws with practice. And Benjamin will help him practice.

Get to know Travis Benjamin. He most likely will make the team.

