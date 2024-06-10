Will 49ers DE Nick Bosa Have a Bounce Back Season in 2024?
Nick Bosa didn't play up to his standard in 2023.
He recorded 10.5 sacks -- his lowest output since 2020 when he missed all but two games with a torn ACL. His run defense was an issue. He wasn't a first-team or second-team All Pro. And he received zero votes for the Defensive Player of the Year Award while his teammate, Fred Warner, received seven. Which means Bosa wasn't even considered the best player on the 49ers defense even though he's the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
Bosa needs to raise his game this year. And there's reason to believe he will.
Bosa should be fully prepared for the upcoming season. Last year, Bosa held out of OTAs, minicamp, training camp and preseason last year and signed his extension only four days before the regular season opener. Which means he never participated in a full practice before he played in his full game. He wasn't prepared. And his performance suffered.
As a pass rusher, Bosa's moves and techniques suffered big time and he was easier to block. As a run defender, Bosa seemed oblivious all year to the barrage of crack-toss plays that were directed at him. He seemed to be hunting sacks and not getting them nearly as frequently as he did the past few years.
The 49ers pay Bosa $34 million per season. He needs to practice. He needs to be a perennial All Pro and Defensive Player of the Year Candidate. Needs to be their best pass rusher, their best run defender and their best all-around player on their defense.
Otherwise, he's simply overpaid.