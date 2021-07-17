Will George Kittle Have Over or Under 5.5 Touchdowns in 2021?

George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league.

He is able to play as both a mauling blocker and a stellar receiver.

But the one area that has plagued Kittle is scoring. He struggles to find the endzone. Kittle's best output in touchdowns was in 2019 when he tallied five. For a superb talent like he is, that doesn't do himself any justice. Part of the reason he doesn't get as many touchdowns is because he misses time due to injury and because he doesn't have a quarterback who can get him higher numbers. That is why Draftkings Sportsbook has set the over/under at 5.5 touchdowns for Kittle.

So will Kittle have over or under 5.5 touchdowns in 2021?

I'm going to have to go with the over.

I am saying over for two reasons. The first being because he HAS to generate more scoring. The 49ers are paying him all this money and so far he hasn't been able to meet that, mainly due to health. 2021 needs to be a savage year for him where he just goes off. He is more than capable of doing it.

The other reason is that he will no longer have a limited quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo throwing to him. I am confident Trey Lance will either start Week 1 or start for the majority of the season. Kittle will finally have chances to see more deep targets and could even be found open in the endzone when Lance scrambles to open things up. Kittle is going to be a more effective receiver with Lance like how you see with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

5.5 touchdowns is a bit of a drop from where Kittle was slated last year by Draftkings. They had him at seven touchdowns for the over/under when I wrote this type of article last year, but clearly the drop in number relates to his health and quarterback at his disposal.

Are you taking the over or under of 5.5 touchdowns for Kittle?